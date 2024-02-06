The Coyotes could trade Matt Dumba if they fall out of the playoff race.

The Arizona Coyotes are hanging around the Western Conference playoff race. However, they aren't in the best position relative to their counterparts. That could lead the Yotes to trade a few pending free agents ahead of March's NHL Trade Deadline. And one pending free agent to keep an eye on is defenseman Matt Dumba.

He is currently injured at this stage. When healthy, though, Dumba is playing a bit of a larger role than he really should. Especially when it comes to the time he sees on Arizona's penalty-killing unit. That said, in a more limited role, he could provide great value to any team needing depth for the rest of the season.

When it comes to Dumba, he could be an option for teams outside of the playoffs, and established contenders. Let's take a look at three potential teams who could trade for Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

A Wild reunion

There is no team in the league that knows Matt Dumba better than the Minnesota Wild. The veteran rearguard spent the first 10 years of his career in the State of Hockey. He signed a one-year contract with the Coyotes in the summer ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Now, Minnesota is in need of a defenseman. The Wild aren't a major player in the playoff race, but a move could still happen. Minnesota is currently relying heavily on rookie defenseman Brock Faber. And the overuse has led to the star rookie struggling a bit as of late. Taking some of the workload off his shoulders could go a long way.

Matt Dumba is not a star defender, but he won't need to be. If he could even eat a few minutes a night that would usually go to Faber, it's a major help for the Wild. Fans should at least keep this possibility in mind ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Senators are examining the market

The Ottawa Senators, like the Wild, are not major players in the playoff race. In fact, they are well outside playoff contention. Ottawa is closer to the first overall pick than they are to the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. You'd think this team would be in full on sell mode, but not so fast.

While the Senators are considering offers for former Coyotes defenseman Jacob Chychrun, they are looking to add as well. They are one of the teams in on Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. This makes some sense, as Ottawa has a need for a right-shot defender.

Matt Dumba is not the shutdown blueliner that Tanev is. However, he could be an option for Ottawa, especially if Tanev is traded elsewhere. What Ottawa does will certainly be something to watch as the NHL Trade Deadline draws closer.

Maple Leafs need defensive depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs are contenders for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That said, they aren't exactly comfortable in their position. They hold the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they are tied on points with the Detroit Red Wings. Behind Detroit, the New York Islanders are just four points back.

The Maple Leafs need help on the back end in a major way. Simon Benoit has played a role above his pay grade in recent games. Furthermore, TJ Brodie has not held up extremely well when playing major minutes. A move, or possible moves plural, has to be made at some point soon.

Matt Dumba could be one of those moves. He shouldn't be their headlining addition, but the veteran rearguard can stabilize the bottom pairing. He can also help out on the penalty kill when needed. The Maple Leafs are certainly a team that could be interested in the Coyotes defenseman at the NHL Trade Deadline.