The Senators could be active ahead of the March 8th NHL Trade Deadline.

The Ottawa Senators are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Ottawa sits near the bottom of the NHL after a promising 2022-23 season. This point last year saw Ottawa pull off a shocking trade for defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Ottawa was preparing to make a legitimate push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, the team could make an interesting decision regarding Chychrun.

The Senators are reportedly “willing to entertain” trade offers for their star blueliner, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. The 25-year-old defender is signed through next season and has a modified no-trade clause in his contract.

The extent of how Chychrun's name is on the trade market is unclear. It's not known whether the Senators are shopping their star defenseman. However, Pagnotta notes that any distinction may wind up as semantics at the end of the day.

Why Senators could trade Jakob Chychrun

Pagnotta brought up Chychrun's contract situation. The 25-year-old is signed through the end of the 2024-25 NHL season. However, he is eligible for an extension on July 1, 2024. That said, Pagnotta says there are questions about Chychrun's desire to remain in Ottawa.

Senators general manager Steve Staios reportedly wants “high character players” in any deal. He is also looking for “proven assets,” according to Pagnotta. As a result, a Chychrun trade may be necessary in order to obtain the pieces Staios believes can turn this team around.

Chychrun joined the Senators at last season's NHL Trade Deadline. The Florida native played 12 games for Ottawa following the trade before suffering an injury. This year, Chychrun has scored seven goals and 26 points through 38 games.

A lot can happen between now and the March 8th NHL Trade Deadline. Senators fans certainly should keep an eye on this situation as Jakob Chychrun's days with the team could very well be numbered.