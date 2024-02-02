Where should Chris Tanev go?

Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev continues to find himself in trade rumors ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, and by the looks of it, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators appear to be really interested in acquiring him.

The Maple Leafs, who are 45-14 on the season and in the thick of the playoff race, are said to have a huge desire to get him in a bid to improve their postseason chances. Meanwhile, the Senators are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 20-25 record, though they could use a veteran like Tanev to potentially help in turning things around–be it this season or beyond if they can keep him.

While the Leafs and Senators are emerging as frontrunners to trade for the shutdown defender, there are actually some doubts if Tanev would want to go to Ottawa at this point considering their situation, per hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

“I've talked about Toronto a lot, I think that Toronto really likes Tanev and would like to get him. I think Ottawa, we've reported. I just don’t know, like to me if Tanev is going to Ottawa, that’s a summer move, I don't see it as happening right now. I think there's other teams for Tanev,” Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“I think there’s quite a few and I think there’s a few that they can deal him to without permission and there's a few they would need permission but I’m sure they will treat Tanev right and run anything by him. But I've got to think there’s more teams whether it’s a New Jersey, or a Tampa.”

It's not the first time that the Maple Leafs and Senators have been mentioned as potential suitors for Chris Tanev. Recently, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger also noted that both teams “most definitely have a keen interest in Tanev.” However, depending on what the 34-year-old defenseman wants, it could impact his choice.

If Tanev wants to chase for the Stanley Cup trophy this season, then it's hard to see him joining a team like the Senators.

Tanev is an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, so he would be a rental for any team that would trade for him from the Flames. A contender would likely have no issue with that. For now, it remains to be seen what Calgary will do with him.