What should the Cavs do at the deadline?

With the 2024 NBA trade deadline looming, the Cleveland Cavaliers stand in an interesting position. Boasting an impressive 33-16 record this season, the Cavs exhibit promise. That said, strategic trades could be the catalyst for their ascent in the league's hierarchy. As an NBA sportswriter, it's essential to scrutinize the team's performance and pinpoint potential trade scenarios that could propel them toward greater success.

The Cavs' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

The Cleveland Cavaliers have showcased a formidable presence in the ongoing 2023-24 NBA season. They lead the Central Division and sit in second place in the East behind the idle Boston Celtics. Spearheaded by the dynamic combination of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen, the team showcases a formidable blend of offensive firepower and defensive acumen.

However, to mount a deep playoff run, the Cavs must address concerns regarding their depth and perimeter shooting. Sure, the core players have delivered commendable performances. However, the absence of consistent support from the bench has been palpable in certain matchups. Furthermore, enhancing their three-point shooting prowess stands as a pivotal objective in augmenting offensive versatility and keeping pace with elite contenders in the league.

Considerations

Following the buyout of Ricky Rubio, the Cavs find themselves approximately $3.2 million below the luxury tax threshold. This affords them limited financial maneuverability for potential trades aimed at bolstering their playoff push. Right now, Isaac Okoro is the sole player with an expiring contract of considerable value. Evan Mobley's impending salary obligations also mean the Cavs face constraints in working the margins as they may desire.

The announcement of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley's injuries earlier in the season also stirred speculation among observers. This prompted questions regarding potential trades involving Donovan Mitchell or the availability of Jarrett Allen. However, the Cavs have defied expectations. They have amassed a remarkable 20-4 record since then, with Mitchell and Allen exhibiting stellar performances.

The Cavs reportedly received a ton of “heavy interest” in Allen, although the team has asserted that the 25-year-old center remains non-negotiable. Having said that, while maintaining their core for a postseason run appears prudent, the trade deadline introduces an element of uncertainty. Should the Cavs opt to make moves, how they navigate potential trades remains a subject of speculation.

Here we will look at the players whom the Cleveland Cavaliers must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Frontcourt Enhancements

The Cleveland Cavaliers' tandem of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen formed the backbone of one of the league's most formidable defenses last season.

However, this season has seen some challenges arise with both big men on the court simultaneously. Ironically, it wasn't until Mobley's injury that the Cavaliers began to make significant strides up the standings.

This isn't to suggest that Cleveland should consider parting ways with Mobley. There's ample opportunity for him to expand his shooting range. This could help open up the floor when he shares the court with Allen.

Nevertheless, recent performances have underscored the effectiveness of a Mitchell-Allen pairing. This is especially true when complemented by shooters at the other positions.

Not surprisingly, trade rumors have persisted linking the Cavs to forwards like PJ Washington and Dorian Finney-Smith. These reflect the team's desire to fortify its frontcourt in a meaningful manner. Given their lack of trade exceptions and cap space, however, the Cavs would need to match salaries using mid-sized contracts. This means possibly parting ways with players such as Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade to finalize deals.

Spida ↗️ Jarrett Allen for the HAMMER 💥 pic.twitter.com/e3uRprJkJr — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 8, 2024

Brokering Deals with Brooklyn?

In discussions about potential trades, the Brooklyn Nets emerge as a prominent partner for the Cavs. While Dorian Finney-Smith appears to be a top consideration, Royce O'Neale could also be a viable target.

The Cavs should aim to upgrade one of their top-eight roster spots with a move that doesn't demand first-round draft assets. While Finney-Smith represents a high-end option, Cleveland could explore the possibility of using Okoro to attract the Nets' interest. Despite his less consistent shooting, Okoro brings youth, improved playmaking skills, and better defensive capabilities at the point of attack.

Alternatively, the Cavs might opt to acquire O'Neale from Brooklyn. They can do this via salary matching and second-round picks, which appears more feasible. Dean Wade and another smaller contract could align the financials, too. In that case, however, Cleveland would need to offload another player to avoid surpassing the luxury tax threshold. That said, this move presents its own set of considerations, particularly regarding Wade's value as the team's best perimeter defender. Is swapping him for O'Neale a worthwhile endeavor for the Cavs?

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline looms, the Cleveland Cavaliers stand at a crossroads. With a solid foundation led by the defensive prowess of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, alongside the offensive firepower of Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs have shown glimpses of their potential. However, the recent stretch of games has underscored the need for strategic upgrades. This is particularly true in the frontcourt. While rumors swirl and potential trade scenarios abound, the Cavs must tread carefully. They have to balance the desire for immediate improvements with long-term sustainability. The decisions made in the coming days could shape the trajectory of the franchise for seasons to come. As the deadline approaches, all Cavs fans await the moves that could chart their course toward championship contention.