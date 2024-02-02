Cavs star Jarrett Allen had a tough night, losing out on a streak and missing the NBA All-Star Game reserves on a night his team beat the Grizzlies.

For quite a while now, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen has been streaking. No, it wasn't anything like indecent exposure. Instead, Allen had taken the reigns of the franchise's double-double record and run away with it. But all good things eventually have to end, and Allen saw his streak snapped in the Cavs' 108-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, finishing just one rebound short on the same night he found out he is not part of the NBA All-Star game reserves.

Well, for a bit, it felt like Allen had his 17th-straight double-double, grabbing his tenth rebound in the closing moments of the first half of the Cavs-Grizzlies matchup. But, after review, NBA officials deemed Allen had touched the miss with two hands and tipped it toward Darius Garland, who gathered the loose ball. I

n real time it was considered a controlled tip. But back in Secaucus, following multiple replays, the rebound was credited to Garland instead.

Unfortunately, Allen wouldn't get an opportunity to correct the record and keep his streak alive in the second half after suffering a gnarly ankle injury moments into the second half. For reason's totally out of his control, Allen was seemingly robbed of continuing his double-double streak from both officiating and an unexpected injury.

It's a crushing blow for Allen's streak, which now sits atop the franchise's record books, but it wasn't the first blow the Cavs' big man had suffered that evening, which came before the game even started.

Earlier in the evening, Eastern Conference NBA All-Star game reserves were announced for NBA All-Star 2024.

To the surprise of none, Allen's Cavs teammate Donovan Mitchell was quickly announced, a nice way to cap off securing Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors for his play in January. But, as the rest of the East's backups were announced, no one heard Allen's name read off from the NBA on TNT crew.

Instead of Allen joining his fellow Cavs star, NBA coaches felt the New York Knicks Julius Randle, Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo were more deserving. After learning this and having to see his streak come to an end on top of the ankle injury, the outing in Memphis just wasn't Allen's night.

“That’s tough,” Mitchell said. “He will play through anything so for him to come out, that’s something real. Hopefully, we will get him back Saturday. For him, it’s definitely tough to see, especially just one rebound short. He has been phenomenal. Sucks that the streak had to end this way, especially with the All-Star snub too.

“We can get into that. I think he will be Indiana regardless and I think he is worthy of an All-Star spot. He should have gotten it. He will be there and get his second nod I believe. If not, I’m throwing a fit on Twitter.”

All is not lost for Allen, whose only chance now is being named a potential injury replacement. But even that is not guaranteed.

Not only are there other worthy candidates, like the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young or Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis, but there’s been no determination on whether currently sidelined East All-Stars like Joel Embiid or Randle will participate.

Embiid has a meniscus injury and will be out through at least the weekend, with a more specific treatment plan and timeline coming soon. Randle’s dislocated shoulder will keep him out 2-3 weeks. Even if both are unable to play, there's still no guarantee that Allen will be selected by the NBA as a replacement.

Aside from Mitchell, Allen has been the Cavs' second-best player boasting 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks a game. He has also been an All-Star in the 2021-22 season but missed it the following year. If he's able to play Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, he can restart his double-double streak and, more importantly, keep making the case on why he was robbed of an All-Star appearance.