UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev kicks off the prelims with a fight between Alibi Idiris and Joseph Morales in the TUF 33 Finale on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Idiris-Morales prediction and pick.

Alibi Idiris (10-0) comes into the TUF 33 Finale matchup against Joseph Morales riding an undefeated streak with impressive finishing power. Idiris will look to extend his perfect record this weekend and become the next Ultimate Fighter.

Joseph Morales (12-2) comes into the TUF 33 finale matchup against Alibi Idiris riding momentum from notable wins. He claimed the A1 Combat Flyweight Championship with a submission over Anthony Do in February 2023 and followed it with a split decision victory against Sidemar Honorio in March 2022.

Here are the UFC 319 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 319 odds: Alibi Idiris-Joseph Morales odds

Alibi Idiris: TBD

Joseph Morales: TBD

Why Alibi Idiris will win

Last Fight: (W) Edison Santos Jr. – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Alibi Idiris is poised to win the TUF 33 flyweight finale against Joseph Morales at UFC 319 due to his undefeated record and momentum from dominating performances. Idiris enters with a perfect 10-0 professional record, displaying impressive finishing power and composure under pressure. His back-to-back first-round TKOs and technical prowess set him apart as a rising star in the division.

Idiris’s youth and hunger give him an edge, as he has shown the ability to dismantle opponents with precision striking and effective takedown defense. His training under elite coaches and ability to adapt in fights help him maintain control across all phases, making him difficult to out-grapple or out-strike.

Morales, despite being experienced and tactical, faces the challenge of breaking through Idiris’s relentless pace and physicality. Idiris’s sharp striking and confidence in his finishing ability will test Morales’s durability and grappling defense.

Overall, Idiris’s perfect record, aggressive style, and technical skill make him the favorite to prevail and claim the TUF 33 flyweight title at UFC 319. His momentum and determination to finish fights should enable him to outwork Morales in a competitive battle ultimately decided by Idiris’s power and precision.

Why Joseph Morales will win

Last Fight: (W) Anthony Do – SUB R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 (2 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Joseph Morales is well-positioned to beat Alibi Idiris at UFC 319 and claim the TUF 33 flyweight title due to his superior experience and tactical approach. Morales has a professional record of 12-2, featuring a balanced skill set with 6 submission wins, showcasing his grappling prowess. His ability to control opponents on the ground with submissions like the triangle choke will test Idiris’s takedown defense and grappling defense.

Morales combines precise striking with high fight IQ, landing efficient strikes at 1.58 significant strikes per minute with a 37% accuracy while defending 60% of incoming strikes. This defensive skill allows him to absorb less damage and remain composed in exchanges, which could frustrate the aggressive, power-oriented style of undefeated Idiris.

Having fought at a high level in the UFC and secured championships like the A1 Combat Flyweight title, Morales brings valuable pressure and adaptability to the cage. His tactical striking and ability to mix grappling create multiple winning pathways.

Morales’s experience handling adversity in the Octagon, coupled with his well-rounded skills and patience, could allow him to outlast the younger Idiris. His blend of grappling control, tactical striking, and fight smarts makes him the favorite to outwork and outscore Idiris for the TUF 33 flyweight championship at UFC 319.

Final Alibi Idiris-Joseph Morales prediction & pick

Alibi Idiris vs Joseph Morales at UFC 319 is a compelling flyweight finale that will crown the new TUF 33 champion. Idiris enters undefeated at 10-0, showcasing dynamic striking and finishing ability, including a spinning wheel kick KO. His high-pressure style and versatility could overwhelm Morales early, setting the tone for the fight.

Morales, with a 12-2 record, brings experience and a well-rounded skill set, including a strong submission game and UFC-level toughness. His ability to adapt and impose grappling could neutralize Idiris's striking if he manages to control fight location. Morales's composure under pressure and tactical awareness make him a formidable challenge.

This bout will likely hinge on whether Idiris can maintain his relentless pace and capitalize on striking openings or if Morales can slow the fight and exploit grappling opportunities.

Given Idiris's momentum, finishing instincts, and ability to dictate the pace, he is favored to outwork Morales and claim the TUF 33 flyweight title. However, Morales's experience and submission threat ensure it won’t be a one-sided affair.

Expect a high-paced, strategic clash with Idiris edging a decision or late finish to become the new TUF 33 flyweight winner at UFC 319.

Final Alibi Idiris-Joseph Morales Prediction & Pick: Alibi Idiris (TBD); OVER 2.5 Rounds