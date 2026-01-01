The No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves in a hole after the first half of their Wednesday night's College Football Playoff game against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Things did not start so well for Ryan Day's Ohio State football squad, as the Buckeyes went scoreless in the first quarter. Miami also did not score in the opening period, but the Hurricanes found their groove in the second quarter, where they scored 14 points, while Ohio State laid another egg in the frame.

The Buckeyes had a golden opportunity to put their first points on the board when they got into field goal range with seconds left in the second quarter, but kicker Jayden Fielding missed an attempt from 31 yards away.

It did not take long before the internet started coming down hard on Fielding.

“Should’ve benched Jayden Fielding but we are afraid to hurt people’s feelings,” a post read.

“I’m sorry, Jayden Fielding should be benched,” echoed another social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

Jayden Fielding when it comes to missing clutch kicks pic.twitter.com/zybYImD4D3 — Cam (@42Cyc) January 1, 2026

Via a different fan: “Jayden Fielding has been a joke since he made a kick against Michigan and started celebrating like he won the Super Bowl (it was to make it 27-9 in the 4th). Lesson in that.”

Fielding entered the Cotton Bowl game against the Hurricanes with a perfect 54-for-54 line on his extra-point kick attempts this season, but was also just 16-for-19 on field-goal tries. One of those misses was a crucial one in the Big Ten Championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers, where he botched a 27-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of a 13-10 loss to Fernando Mendoza and company.