Victor Wembanyama appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

A video replay showed Wembanyama getting hurt after trying to go for a rebound.

Wembanyama immediately fell to the floor in pain. He later managed to get up before limping off the court and into the Spurs' locker room, as San Antonio fans worry about the exact extent of his injury.

Victor Wembanyama went to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/aLq4iRSBRh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

In another clip, Wembanyama appeared to reassure fans about his injury, telling Spurs supporters he was fine as he walked into the tunnel.

HE’S AIGHT: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama limps off the court, but gives solace to Spurs fans… mouths “Im fine… im fine” (or im aight .. lip readers help me) Fans began to cheer after he reassured them @spurfectblog #PorVida pic.twitter.com/YtO04r0p8h — Carolina Teague (@CTtheMicSlayer) January 1, 2026

Even more good news for the Spurs and their fans was the sight of Wembanyama being back on the bench — a very welcome sight for San Antonio, which had already missed his services for several games earlier in the 2025-26 NBA season due to a calf injury.

Victor Wembanyama came back out to the bench after his injury. That's a great sign! 🙏🏼🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/6VNvknXVmU — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) January 1, 2026

Wembanyama was having a huge individual performance before exiting the contest, as he racked up 31 points on an efficient 10-for-12 shooting from the field with two 3-pointers, 13 rebounds and an assist in only 24 minutes of action.

San Antonio ended up winning against the Knicks to the tune of a 134-132 score. That certainly is an ideal way to say goodbye to 2025 for the Spurs, but they are probably more relieved by the seemingly okay status of Wembanyama.

The Spurs, who improved to 24-9, will return to action on Friday against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Indiana Pacers on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.