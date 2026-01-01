Miami football struck first in the Cotton Bowl, jumping out to a 14-0 lead over Ohio State after a momentum-shifting defensive score in the opening quarter. The Hurricanes capitalized on an aggressive start, with the defense stepping in front of a Buckeyes pass and turning it into 6. Quarterback Carson Beck also helped set the tone early, guiding an efficient opening stretch as Miami controlled field position. Ohio State have since settled defensively, tightening coverage and forcing punts as the game continues to develop in Arlington.

Popular X (formerly known as Twitter) account College Football Report took to the platform, sharing the moment the Hurricanes defense picked off Julian Sayin and returned it for a touchdown.

MIAMI PICK-SIX OH MY GOODNESS! CANES LEAD 14-0! pic.twitter.com/vCZT9yfoMY — College Football Report (@CFBReport) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Miami football maintained control in the second half of the College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl, holding a 17-7 lead over Ohio State as play continued in Arlington.

The Hurricanes pushed the margin to 17–7 earlier in the third quarter with a field goal after building momentum off their defensive effort and controlling field position. Ohio State then took possession looking to respond, leaning heavily on the run game to establish rhythm and sustain the drive. Running back Bo Jackson handled nine carries on the series, consistently moving the chains and giving the Buckeyes an offensive spark as they worked to apply pressure and search for another score to narrow the gap and get on the scoreboard.

Miami’s defense has remained active, applying pressure and working to limit explosive plays while protecting the two-score advantage. With the Buckeyes back on offense, they are looking to build off their ground attack as Miami looks to maintain control late in the quarter.