ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

As the Prelims continue to roll from UFC Perth, we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick inside the Middleweight (185) Division. Pennsylvania's own Andre Petroski will take on the debuting Cam Rowston of Sydney, Australia. Check our UFC odds for the Petroski-Rowston prediction and pick.

Andre Petroski (13-4) comes into this bout with an impressive 8-3 UFC record since 2019. He was recently riding a three-fight winning streak, but dropped his last fight to Edmen Shahbazyan via unanimous decision. Now, he'll hope to get right back on track with a win here. Petroski stands six feet tall with a 73-inch reach.

Cam Rowston (12-3) will be making his UFC debut following a successful audition on Dana White's Contender Series. While it was his second time appearing on the show, he made the most of his opportunity with a combination knockout. Now, he's looking to make a splash on the big stage. Rowston stands 6-foot-3 with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Perth Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Perth Odds: Andre Petroski-Cam Rowston Odds

Andre Petroski: -166

Cam Rowston: +140

Over 2.5 rounds: -130

Under 2.5 rounds: +100

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Andre Petroski Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Edmen Shahbazyan – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Andre Petroski came up short during his last bout, marking the fourth consecutive three-round fight he's been involved in. He's typically very good in controlling opponents over the course of 15 minutes with his smothering top pressure if he's able to take the fight to the ground. Against Shahbazyan, Petroski was out-paced 58-34 while landing two takedowns.

During this fight, Petroski may have to take a defensive role considering his opponent's reach advantage and aggressive style. His opponent also has seven of his wins by way of submission, so Petroski may want to think twice before going to the ground immediately in this one. His cardio has always been a cause for concern, but he's looked fresh during his last two appearances.

The entries for Petroski will be crucial as he'll be trying to close the striking distance. He's had troubled stagnating on the feet in the past, so he'll need to remain active and avoid falling behind on the striking totals early. All in all, this is a sizable increase in competition for his opponent, during a debut nonetheless, so Petroski is the rightful favorite during this bout.

Article Continues Below

Why Cam Rowston Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Brandon Holmes – TKO (combination strikes, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Cam Rowston comes into this fight following two attempts on Dana White's Contender Series. His first was a loss in 2024 to Torrez Finney, but the second came as an exciting knockout in the first round. He went 3-0 in regional circuits in his time away, so there's a clear motivation for him to improve even more ahead of his UFC debut. His submission grappling is nothing to be messed with, but his reach and length could be the deciding factor during this fight.

While Petroski owns four wins by submission in his own right, Rowston is much more aggressive in advancing positions and taking risks on the ground, while Petroski opts towards slow, dominating control of his opponent. The difference in the two styles could lend itself to Rowston taking some chances and looking for submission attempts from the bottom.

Overall, this will be the biggest test of his career as his previous four opponents post a combined record of 13-7. Rowston will have to shake off any pre-fight jitters and pace himself through the eventual adrenaline dump of a UFC debut in front of his home fans.

Final Andre Petroski-Cam Rowston Prediction & Pick

This will be a very high-level grappling matchup between two submission artists who can control their opponents on the ground. Rowston is making the big leap from the DWCS stage to a UFC Fight Night card, while Andre Petroski will be looking to humble the young prospect during his debut.

Overall, Andre Petroski is the more well-rounded fighter and should have the strength advantage in this fight, which goes a long way between two skilled grapplers. Still, Cam Rowston will remain dangerous on the feet thanks to his height and reach. If he's able to add some new wrinkles to his striking and keep Petroski on the end of his punches, he should be able to grind out a decision on the feet.

However, Petroski has dealt with these looks in the past and he won't be deterred from a size advantage in this one. He's supremely confident in his grappling abilities and should be able to take care of his opponent on the feet.

Final Andre Petroski-Cam Rowston Prediction & Pick: Andre Petroski (-166)