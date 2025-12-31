The Memphis Grizzlies showed their teeth and played with plenty of verve on Tuesday night, displaying a brand of basketball that reminded fans how exciting this team can be when it is clicking. Those emotions were suppressed by crushing disappointment in the end, however, as talented rookie guard VJ Edgecombe drained a 3-pointer to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 139-136 overtime victory.

Ja Morant was absolutely electrifying, scoring 40 points on 16-of-22 shooting, while rookie Cedric Coward posted 28 points (10-of-16) and 16 rebounds in a prime-time matchup for all to see. Unfortunately, those noteworthy performances will be overshadowed by one bucket. It was not just the Edgecombe game-winner that devastated fans, but rather the fact that he had such an open look.

Morant chose to double-team Tyrese Maxey off a screen and consequently left the fearless 20-year-old unattended for just enough time to stun the Grizzlies. Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo explained what the team's plan was on that fateful possession.

“We went through that we had a foul to give in the timeout, that was one of the things we wanted if presented with the opportunity,” he told reporters after the loss, per Parish Sharkey of Bluff City Media Grizzlies. “But we were also very cognizant of the fact that they have a couple of players that are very good… those are the end-game situations. I thought, overall, we played a very good game. Unfortunately, the ball didn't bounce for us in the end.”

Tuomas Iisalo talking the Grizzlies defensive strategy on the final possession that led to the V.J. Edgecomb game winner: pic.twitter.com/FNlYKTOiKt — Parish Sharkey (@DaOne_PShark) December 31, 2025

Iisalo said he was fine with the extra defensive pressure on Maxey. The Grizzlies still had a chance to blow the roof off the FedExForum, but Coward missed a 3-pointer as time expired. It often seems like they are a play or two away from earning a signature moment. Instead, Memphis is stuck in ninth place in the Western Conference with considerable ground to make up if it is going to leap into the playoff picture.

The Grizzlies (15-18) must quickly learn from this late-game heartbreak because a couple of road matchups versus the Los Angeles Lakers await. Fans desperately want to see them play with the same fire that they did against Philly, but with a slightly different ending.