Aston Villa looks to move up the Premier League standings as they face Tottenham Hotspur. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Aston Villa-Tottenham prediction and pick.

Aston Villa comes into the game at 18-9-9 on the year, which places them in sixth place in the Premier League. Due to qualification through European Performance Spots, the Premier League will now have at least five teams in the Champions League next year. This means, currently, Aston Villa is in a spot to play in the Europa League next year, but they are tied in points with Chelsea, who is in fifth, and just two points behind Manchester City, in fourth. They have played well as of late in EPL play, winning five of their last six games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham is 11-5-20 on the year, which places them in 17th place in the Premier League. They are 16 points clear of Ipswich Town, so they are safe from relegation in 18th place. They have struggled in EPL play as of late, going 1-1-4. Still, their focus may be elsewhere. With a win over Manchester United in the Europa League final, they will receive a spot in the Champions League next year.

Here are the Aston Villa-Tottenham Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Aston Villa-Tottenham Odds

Aston Villa: -290

Tottenham: +600

Draw: +500

Over 3.5 goals: -108

Under 3.5 goals: -114

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Tottenham

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored in 30 of 36 games this year, scoring 56 goals over their 36 EPL games. That is good for 1.56 goals per game this season. They have scored well at home as well. This year, Aston Villa has scored in 16 of 18 home fixtures, scoring 32 goals over the 18 games. That is good for 1.78 goals per game at home this year.

Ollie Watkins has led the way for Aston Villa this year. He has scored 16 times this year while also adding seven assists. Watkins has also converted on both of his penalty attempts. Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers has been solid this year as well. He has eight goals and nine assists on the year. Marcus Rashford has also been solid since joining the squad. In ten games with four starts, he has two goals and two assists.

Aston Villa has conceded 49 goals so far this year, which is good for 1.36 goals against per game. The defense has been great at home this year. In their 18 home games, Aston Villa has conceded just 20 goals, good for 1.11 goals per game. Further, they have three clean sheets at home.

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham has scored in 28 of 36 games this year, while scoring 63 goals in the process. That is good for 1.75 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 13 of 18 games on the road, and have scored 1.61 goals per game this year on the road.

Brennan Johnson has led the way for Tottenham this year. He has scored 11 goals this year on an expected 9.8, while he has also added three assists. Meanwhile, James Maddison has been great this year. He has scored nine times with seven assists this year. Further, Dominic Solanke has scored eight times and added three assists on the year. Finally, Son Heung-min has seven goals and nine assists this year.

Tottenham has conceded 59 goals over 36 games this year, which is good for 1.64 goals conceded per game this year. Further, Tottenham has been solid on the road, giving up 28 goals in 18 games. They also have four clean sheets on the road this year.

Final Aston Villa-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors for this game. First is motivation. Aston Villa is tied in points with Chelsea, and currently behind them on goal differential. If they want to play in the Champions League next year, they have just two games left to pass either Chelsea, Manchester City, or Newcastle United. They are far enough behind on goal differential, they will need to surpass them in points, making a win here imperative. Further, Tottenham cannot qualify for a European tournament next year through the Premier League. They can qualify for the Champions League with a win over Manchester United in the Europa League final on May 21st. This may have Tottenham sit players to focus on that game. Secondly, Aston Villa has been dominant at home. They are 10-7-1 with their only loss at home being in the first game of the year. Take Aston Villa in this one.

Final Aston Villa-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa ML (-290)