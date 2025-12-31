Victor Wembanyama returned from injury on Dec. 13. If the date's not easy to remember, the event is. That night, his San Antonio Spurs handed the Oklahoma City Thunder only their second loss through 26 games. Wemby didn't start in that NBA Cup semifinal and wouldn't in either of the second and third victories against the defending champs in a span of 12 days.

He's since rejoined the starting lineup, and the Spurs have lost both those games.

“When you come off the bench, the game already has a dynamic,” Wemby shared following a 113-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It's either gonna be fast-paced or physical or we can be up, we can be down. So it's a different way to approach it.”

From mid-December to after Christmas, San Antonio sandwiched wins against OKC with blowouts vs. the Washington Wizards (twice) and the Atlanta Hawks for five wins in a span of six games, including a loss to the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup Final that doesn't register in the standings.

During that stretch, the Spurs' generational prospect embraced his role as a reserve.

“It brings a different perspective in the game, for sure. And also, it's just different on how you can impact the game, how substitutions can impact the game or a certain player stepping up. So, it's interesting.” Wemby said following a Dec. 23 triumph vs. the Thunder.

At the time, San Antonio was in the midst of a stretch in which they'd lost only twice since Dec. 5, which came to the same Cavs squad that also handed them their most recent defeat.

“We've got something that you can't really teach, Most of our guys are coachable,” Wembanyama said following what would prove a second of three victories against OKC. “And if on the other end we have a great coach, great coaches, which we do, it can just be super beneficial and grow into something great. We're trying to build like this, and we're trying to get even better. And it's important to all of us, but we're trying to make it our trademark, to be able to sustain that over a long season.”

How the Spurs adjust to their star reentering the starting lineup appears to be the question of the moment.

Article Continues Below

Mitch Johnson's take on Victor Wembanyama rejoining the staring lineup

Wemby is actually just the most recent Spurs star to rejoin a group that's been playing well. San Antonio started the season without De'Aaron Fox. Just before he returned from a hamstring issue, Dylan Harper went out with a calf strain. A couple of weeks later, both Stephon Castle and Wembanyama suffered injuries.

“Unfortunately, the biggest or best thing is going to be time. Then there is an approach and a game plan that I have to lead and support them in,” Johnson said of his latest effort to bring his core together.

“Then there is a togetherness and a commitment of them to play together and to use each other's strengths to gain advantages together and let the basketball and the play find the open man on that possession,” the first-year head coach added.

Johnson's next move might just be among his biggest. It was only a matter of time before Wembanyama would stop coming off the bench.

The Spurs hope it doesn't take any more time before they get back in the win column.