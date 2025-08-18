ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 2 continues with a fight between Brandon Holmes and Cam Rowston in the middleweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Holmes-Rowston prediction and pick.

Brandon Holmes (5-0) enters this week 2 Contender Series fight against Cam Rowston riding a streak of dominant finishes including multiple TKOs and unanimous decisions. Holmes’ last wins feature a third-round TKO over Zach Borrego and a unanimous decision over Nick Galanti. Known for composure and well-rounded striking, Holmes looks to keep his perfect run alive and impress Dana White to secure his contract.

Cam Rowston (11-3) comes into this week 2 Contender Series fight against Brandon Holmes off back-to-back wins. His recent victories include a unanimous decision over Alfred Stoddart and a rear-naked choke submission of Blair Bretag. Known as “Battle Giraffe,” Rowston combines size and grappling prowess to control fights. He aims to extend his winning streak and earn a UFC contract in this pivotal matchup.

Here are the Contender Series Week 2 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Brandon Holmes-Cam Rowston Odds

Brandon Holmes: -166

Cam Rowston: +140

Over 2.5 Rounds: -115

Under 2.5 Rounds: -115

Why Brandon Holmes will win

Last Fight: (W) Zack Borrego – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Brandon Holmes holds the advantage against Cam Rowston on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series due to his superior striking precision and fight IQ. Holmes effectively controls distance and imposes pressure without overcommitting, which could neutralize Rowston’s aggressive grappling style.

Holmes’ undefeated 5-0 record reflects his ability to adapt and finish fights, whether standing or on the ground. His composure under pressure and well-roundedness allow him to dictate the pace and exploit mistakes from opponents.

Rowston, known as “Battle Giraffe,” is a durable, high-volume grappler with a solid submission game. However, his tendency to rely heavily on grappling could make him predictable against an opponent like Holmes, who has a strong wrestling base himself.

Holmes’ ability to blend striking with takedown defense means he can keep the fight where he’s most comfortable. If the bout stays predominantly on the feet, Holmes’ crisp combinations will likely wear down Rowston over time.

Ultimately, Holmes is favored to win a hard-fought decision by controlling the rhythm, avoiding dangerous scrambles, and showcasing tactical discipline. His balance of aggression and defense makes him a worthy contender ready to earn a UFC contract.

Why Cam Rowston will win

Last Fight: (W) Alfred Stoddart – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 (3 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Cam Rowston has the tools to beat Brandon Holmes on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series, primarily due to his high-level grappling and relentless pressure. Training out of City Kickboxing, Rowston combines elite submission skills with striking improvements, making him a versatile threat inside the cage.

Rowston’s grappling arsenal is packed with finishes, including rear-naked chokes and calf slicers, enabling him to neutralize opponents on the ground effectively. His ability to control opponents and dictate where the fight takes place can frustrate Holmes’ striking-heavy game plan.

While Holmes relies on sharp striking and composure, Rowston’s pressure-oriented style can disrupt rhythm and force mistakes. This brawling, aggressive approach tends to favor him in scrambles where he showcases superior strength and submission prowess.

Rowston’s conditioning and experience in tough, high-pressure fights give him the stamina to push through early adversity and capitalize in later rounds. His persistence combined with technical grappling creates multiple opportunities to finish the fight.

Rowston’s wrestling dominance and submission skills make him the favorite to impose his will and secure a finish over Holmes, earning a coveted UFC contract on this pivotal Contender Series night.

Final Brandon Holmes-Cam Rowston Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Brandon Holmes and Cam Rowston at Dana White’s Contender Series week 2 promises an intriguing clash of styles and experience. Holmes, undefeated with sharp striking and solid wrestling defense, will aim to control the fight’s tempo and avoid Rowston’s grappling strengths.

Rowston’s advantage lies in his experience and relentless wrestling-based pressure. Known for his tough ground control and submissions, Rowston will push Holmes to defend takedowns and fight off sustained pressure throughout.

Holmes may find success with crisp, precise striking and smart movement to keep the fight standing. However, Rowston’s ability to mix takedowns with effective striking could disrupt Holmes’ rhythm and sap his energy.

The bout will largely hinge on Holmes’ takedown defense and ability to implement striking without getting overwhelmed. Rowston’s experience in longer fights gives him an edge in conditioning and maintaining relentless pace.

Ultimately, this fight could go the distance, with both fighters having moments of success. However, Rowston’s wrestling control and ground dominance are likely to tip the scales in his favor, earning him a decision victory and a new contract with the UFC this week.

Final Brandon Holmes-Cam Rowston Prediction & Pick: Cam Rowston (+140), Over 2.5 Rounds (-115)