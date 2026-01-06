ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming NBA Tuesday slate as we turn attention towards the Western Conference for this next tilt. The Dallas Mavericks (13-23) will take on the Sacramento Kings (8-28) as the Kings lead the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Mavericks-Kings prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks occupy the 12-spot in the Western Conference standings, most recently upsetting the Houston Rockets 110-104. The victory broke a four-game losing skid, but the Mavs are still just 3-7 over their last 10 games. They'll have a chance to gain some ground as the betting favorites in this one.

The Sacramento Kings are 14th in the Western Conference after losing their last game 115-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks. They've sunken into another five-game losing streak, posting a 2-11 record over their last 13 games. Once again, they're billed as home underdogs searching for a win.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -5.5 (-105)

Sacramento Kings: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 233.5 (-108)

Under: 233.5 (-112)

Mavericks vs. Kings Key Injuries

Dallas: PJ Washington (ankle – Doubtful) / Dante Exum (knee – OUT) / Kyrie Irving (knee – OUT) / Dereck Lively II (foot – OUT)

Sacramento: Keegan Murray (ankle – OUT) / Domantas Sabonis (knee – OUT)

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Sacramento Kings are 5-12 at home. The Dallas Mavericks are 3-12 on the road.

The Mavericks are 4-6 as betting favorites. The Kings are 6-27 when listed as underdogs.

The Kings are 12-24 ATS overall, 5-12 ATS at home. The Mavericks are 16-20 ATS overall, 5-11 ATS on the road.

The Kings are 6-4 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 0-7 ATS in their last seven road games.

The Kings are 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

The Mavericks are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games against the Kings.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Sacramento's last six games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Mavericks vs. Kings Matchup

These two teams faced each other just over a week ago with the Sacramento Kings upsetting 113-107 as the underdogs once again. Kings' Russell Westbrook made history in passing Magic Johnson at seventh all-time in assists (10,169), leading the charge in scoring as well with 21 points in the win. More impressively, the Kings only had 11 turnovers as a team to the Mavericks' 21, making the difference on the defensive end and sealing the win. Given their track record in this matchup, the Kings could be seen as live dogs throughout this game.

The Mavericks haven't been much better in terms of securing wins, but their last two wins have come against top contenders in the Rockets and the Nuggets. Not only have the Mavericks been able to beat better teams, but they've shown flashes of dominance when both Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis are able to sync big performances. However, consistency has been the main issue as their defensive efforts don't stack up against their offense. While Flagg is doing everything he can, he's still a rookie experiencing all the growing pains of a rebuilding team.

The Kings sport a more “win now” roster, but things haven't seem to fit together in their success this season. Missing Domantas Sabonis has been huge as he's their main catalyst rebounding and passing the ball. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are both proven scorers, but they favor an isolation style of offense and scoring at-will against their matchups. The Kings rank in the NBA's bottom 10 in terms of assists per game, so they'd certainly benefit from a more sustained offensive flow moving forward.

The Mavericks have shown a more effective ability to score, but their problem is lack of depth off the bench and relying too heavily on Cooper Flagg to make a play. Anthony Davis should have an advantageous matchup in this game with Sabonis out, so expect the Dallas Mavericks to work the ball from the inside-out against a Kings' defense in disarray.

Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

While the Sacramento Kings were able to steal a win from the Mavericks during their last meeting, they've been unsuccessful otherwise and have given up some bad losses in the time since. The Mavericks are coming in off one of their more impressive wins of the season over the Rockets, so they could be carrying some positive momentum heading into this game.

While Zach LaVine will be returning for the Kings and should add a significant scoring boost, the absence of Domantas Sabonis has really left the Kings without an identity. They'll need to figure out how to play better team basketball without him instead of relying on their 1-on-1 scoring.

We'll roll with the Dallas Mavericks to cover this spread on the road as they're bringing a hot hand into this game. Scoring should be at a premium, but expect the Mavericks to make a late push in this game behind a clutch effort from Anthony Davis.

Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -5.5 (-105); UNDER 233.5 (-112)