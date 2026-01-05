ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again for our betting predictions and picks inside the NBA, this next tilt coming atop the Eastern Conference standings. The New York Knicks (23-12) will visit the Detroit Pistons (26-9) in the first meeting between the top two teams in the East. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently second in the Eastern Conference, most recently losing to the Philadelphia 76ers 130-119. After posting a quick three-game winning streak, they've lost their last three games heading into this one the surprising betting favorites on the road.

The Detroit Pistons lead the Eastern Conference by three games, most recently beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-110. They're 6-4 over their last 10 games and continue to command the conference, but this first meeting against the Knicks following last year's playoffs has been circled on their calendar for some time.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-108)

Detroit Pistons: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 232.5 (-112)

Under: 232.5 (-108)

Knicks vs. Pistons Key Injuries

New York: Josh Hart (ankle – OUT) / Landry Shamet (shoulder – OUT)

Detroit: Cade Cunningham (hip – Probable) / Duncan Robinson (calf – Probable) / Caris LeVert (knee – Doubtful) / Jalen Duren (ankle – OUT) / Tobias Harris (hip – OUT)

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 13-3 at home this year. The New York Knicks are 8-8 on the road.

The Knicks are 23-8 as betting favorites. The Pistons are 6-1 as underdogs.

The Pistons are 19-16 ATS overall, 9-7 ATS at home. The Knicks are 19-17 ATS overall, 5-11 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS against one another in their last 10 meetings.

The Knicks are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Pistons are 2-4 ATS over their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of New York's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Detroit's last 10 games.

Keys to Knicks vs. Pistons Matchup

The Knicks and Pistons will meet for the first time this season with both teams occupying the top two spots in the Eastern Conference standings. While the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to flaunt the best record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons have been right there with them just three games back in terms of their wins and losses. This game may have some added motivation for the Pistons given their 4-2 playoff loss to the Knicks in last year's first round. Look for the Pistons to be live underdogs throughout this game and on the betting lines.

The Knicks will be missing Josh Hart during this game and they'll have to make up ground in the rebounding department with his absence. The Pistons rank third in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.3), but the Knicks are right there behind them (46.2) with an almost identical mark. With Jalen Duren missing for the Pistons, they'll be missing a significant chunk of their rebounding efforts as well. Given the vast injury status for the Pistons, the Knicks could actually have the advantage on the boards in this one.

The Pistons will still have Cade Cunningham, who's listed as ‘probable' and likely to start during this one. He's currently the favorite to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year, facing off against last year's recipient in Jalen Brunson. Cunningham has been spectacular this season, averaging 26.7 PPG, but also ranking second league-wide in assists with 9.6 APG. Despite the injuries to the rest of the starting lineup, Cunningham gives his team a chance to win any time he's on the floor.

Despite being billed the betting favorites in this one, it's a much smaller margin than one may anticipate given the injuries on the Pistons' side. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been effective in leading their team in scoring, but the Knicks haven't been able to tighten things up on the defensive side of the ball. This game could be a great opportunity to buckle-down on the defensive glass and take advantage of a Pistons' team far from full strength.

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

The Knicks are road betting favorites in this matchup thanks to the injuries for Detroit, but they put together a perfect game plan to silence the Pistons 4-2 in last year's playoffs. Expect a similar playoff energy during this game as both teams jockey for position atop the Eastern Conference.

We have to give the slight edge to the Knicks and despite their troubles on the road this season, they should be the much healthier and deeper team heading into this matchup. Jalen Duren is the Pistons' x-factor around the glass and without him, they could struggle to hang with the Pistons in terms of rebounding the ball.

For our final pick, we're going to roll with the Knicks to cover as we should see a low-scoring defensive battle on our hands.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -2.5 (-108); UNDER 232.5 (-108)