ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for tonight's NBA slate as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Denver Nuggets (23-12) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (19-14) as the squads meet for their first of two meetings this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Nuggets-76ers prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are fourth in the Western Conference following their most recent 127-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They're just 1-4 over their last five games and have gone 1-2 since losing franchise star Nikola Jokic for the next month. They'll hope for a respectable performance as the sizable betting underdogs.

The Philadelphia 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference after beating the New York Knicks 130-119 in their last game. They've won their last three consecutive games and have a chance to match their longest win streak of the season if they're able to capitalize here as home favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +14.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

Nuggets vs. 76ers Key Injuries

Denver: Tamar Bates (foot – OUT) / Christian Braun (ankle – OUT) / Aaron Gordon (hamstring – OUT) / Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness – OUT) / Cameron Johnson (knee – OUT) / Nikola Jokic (knee – OUT) / Jamal Murray (ankle – OUT) / Jonas Valanciunas (calf – OUT)

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (knee – Probable) / Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee – OUT) / Trendon Watford (abductor – OUT)

Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers are 9-8 at home this season. The Denver Nuggets are 13-7 on the road.

The 76ers are 14-3 as betting favorites. The Nuggets are 3-3 as underdogs.

The 76ers are 20-13 ATS overall, 8-9 ATS at home. The Nuggets are 20-15 ATS overall, 11-9 ATS on the road.

The Nuggets are 7-3 outright in their last 10 games against the 76ers. The 76ers are 7-3 ATS in those games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Denver's 20 road games.

The 76ers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the last six games between the Nuggets and 76ers.

Keys to Nuggets vs. 76ers Matchup

With this being the first meeting between these two teams this season, fans won't be able to see 76ers' Joel Embiid and Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in another classic battle between two of the league's best big men. Jokic is out for the next four weeks with a hyperextended knee, but Joel Embiid is shaping up to make the start with a ‘probable' designation heading into this one. The Nuggets are reeling from all sorts of injuries at the moment and will be sending a true skeleton crew out for the next few road games.

The 76ers have usually been the team hit with the injury bug, but aside from Joel Embiid, they've been able to widely remain healthy for the most part. They're in striking distance at the five-seed in the East and they're fully capable of stringing together wins behind the sustained scoring of Tyrese Maxey, who's been garnering some MVP votes over the last month. VJ Edgecombe is also throwing his name into the race for ROTY along with Mavericks' Cooper Flagg, so the 76ers certainly have a lot to look forward to in the future of their backcourt.

For the Denver Nuggets, it'll be interesting to see which players step up in the absence of key starters. Not only will Jokic be out, but Christian Braun, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon will all be out, seriously altering the identity of this team on both ends of the floor. Peyton Watson stepped up with a team-high 24 points in their recent win over the Raptors, but it's most been Jamal Murray carrying the scoring load with Jokic out. Look for a veteran like Bruce Brown to lead the charge in moving the ball around and providing a scoring spark for his team off the bench.

With Embiid likely to make the start here at home, there isn't much reason that the 76ers shouldn't win this game convincingly. Tyrese Maxey will see a very advantageous matchup and VJ Edgecombe should put together another very consistent performance with his athletic scoring.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The Nuggets have been without Nikola Jokic for three games since his injury and things aren't looking promising for the Nuggets over the next month. They're in danger of losing ground in the Western Conference standings, so it'll be interesting to see how they fare in these games without both Jokic and Murray on the floor.

The 76ers have been on the upswing and a healthy Joel Embiid means they'll have the significant edge in this game, particularly in rebounding the ball. Expect Maxey and Edgecombe to handle the scoring duties while Embiid has a massive day rebounding the ball en route to a Sixers win.

Final Nuggets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -13.5 (-110); OVER 228.5 (-108)