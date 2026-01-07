ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for yet another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for the continuation of this competitive season series. The Los Angeles Lakers (23-11) will visit the San Antonio Spurs (25-11) with the series ties 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently third in the Western standings following their 111-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. They've won four of their last five games, but continue to be hit with the injury bug as they'll try to get back their last loss against the Spurs on the road.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference after recently falling 106-105 to the Memphis Grizzlies. After gaining steam and posting a five-game winning streak, they've cooled off with a 2-4 record over their last six and are hoping to get back on track as the betting favorites in this one.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +7.5 (-102)

San Antonio Spurs: -7.5 (-118)

Over: 236.5 (-105)

Under: 236.5 (-115)

Lakers vs. Spurs Key Injuries

Los Angeles: LeBron James (foot – Questionable) / Rui Hachimura (calf – OUT) / Austin Reaves (calf – OUT) / Adou Thiero (knee – OUT)

San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (knee – Questionable) / Devin Vassell (abductor – OUT)

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The San Antonio Spurs are 12-5 at home. The Los Angeles Lakers are 13-5 on the road.

The Spurs are 16-8 as betting favorites. The Lakers are 8-7 as underdogs.

The Spurs are 19-18 ATS overall, 10-7 ATS at home. The Lakers are 20-14 ATS overall, 11-7 ATS on the road.

The Lakers are 7-3 outright in their last 10 games against the Spurs. Both teams are 5-5 ATS.

The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Spurs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Lakers' last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Spurs' last seven games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Spurs Matchup

The Spurs and Lakers will meet for the third time this season, the latest since the Spurs' 132-119 win over L.A. in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. The Spurs were notably without Victor Wembanyama for that game, but Stephon Castle stepped up with a massive 30 points to offset 35 scored by Luka Doncic. With Wembanyama questionable ahead of this game, the pressure could be on Castle and De'Aaron Fox to step their efforts up with a big scoring night.

The Lakers may be without LeBron James as well, dealing with his lingering foot injury that may have been tweaked during their last win over the Pelicans. James matched Doncic with 30 points for the team's lead, but clearly Doncic will have to be the more productive one in this game with James not at 100%. Jake LaRavia scored 26 points just two games ago against the Grizzlies and he may be an emerging option off the bench who's been able to shine with Austin Reaves out.

Despite Wembanyama's 30-point game their last time out, the Spurs still managed to lose to a sub-.500 squad like the Grizzlies. The game prior, without Wembanyama on the floor, they fell to the 16-20 Portland Trail Blazers following a loss to the 12-19 Utah Jazz the week prior. Oftentimes, they've looked like the only team in the West that can give the OKC Thunder a run for their money. At other times, they've looked inconsistent and give up on their defense if their shots aren't falling on any given night.

Accounting for the potential absences of LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, this game will likely be decided by the guard play of both Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox. Doncic has seen positive outcomes during this matchup in the past and as long Fox can be held in-check, the Lakers should have the slight advantage in that department. However, the depth of the Lakers could become an issue if LeBron James isn't able to make the start.

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

With LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama both ‘questionable' ahead of this game, it's difficult to tell which team will have the advantage in terms of scoring. The Spurs certainly have the deeper bench and capable scorers in Stephon Castle, but Luka Doncic will be the best player on the floor for either team.

I expect Wembanyama to be more likely to start as opposed to LeBron James and while Luke Doncic should score another 30+ points, the sustained defense of the Spurs should be enough to lift them in this game. Let's roll with San Antonio to cover the spread at home as the total squeaks under.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -7.5 (-118); UNDER 236.5 (-115)