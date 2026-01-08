ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card Round. It is time to continue our NFL Odds Series with a Rams-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Rams come into the game at 12-5. They opened up the year 2-0 before a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. After a rebound game against the Indianapolis Colts, they would fall to the San Francisco 49ers by three at home. They would then win six straight games, including wins over the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. They would fall on the road to the Panthers before two more wins. The Rams then lost the next two games, ending their chances for the top seed. The team ended the season with a 37-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, to earn the five seed and finish second in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, the Panthers finished the season 8-9. They opened up 0-2 before winning four of the next five. The team would then alternate wins and losses for the next eight games, going 4-4. They would then fall to the Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loss to the Bucs in the last game of the season, by a 16-14 score, put them in second place in the NFC South. Still, the Atlanta Falcons took a tight win over the Saints the next day, which created a three-way tie in the NFC South. That gave the Panthers the division title and a spot in the playoffs.

In the first game of the season between the two, the Panthers took the 31-28 victory. In that first game, the Rams struck first, but the Panthers made the comeback and took the lead with a Mike Jackson pick-six and the end of the first quarter. The Rams would score twice in the second quarter to lead 21-17 going into the halftime break. The Panthers took the lead again in the third quarter, but a Kyren Williams touchdown in the fourth gave the Rams the lead again. Still, a 48-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young gave the Panthers back the lead. They would then force a fumble on a Matthew Stafford sack to seal the game.

Rams vs. Panthers Odds

Rams: -10.5 (-110)

Panthers: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-112)

Under: 46.5 (-108)

Rams vs. Panthers Key Injuries

Rams- S Quentin Lake (Elbow-Questionable), WR Devante Adams (Hamstring- Questionable), TE Tyler Higbee (Ankle- Questionable), DE Braden Fiske (Ankle- Questionable), CB Josh Wallace (Ankle- Questionable), TE Terrance Fergueson (Hamstring- Questionable)

Panthers- OG Chandler Zavala (Calf- Probable), DT Tershawn Wharton (Hamstring- Questionable), OG Robert Hunt (Biceps- Questionable), LB Claudin Cherelus (Calf- Questionable), NT Bobby Brown (Concussion- Questionable)

Rams vs. Panthers Betting Trends

– The Rams are 12-5 against the spread this year, and 5-3 on the road this year.

– The Panthers are 10-7 against the spread, while also 5-3 at home.

– When a favorite, the Rams are 11-4 against the spread.

– As an underdog this season, the Panthers are 9-5. They have won seven times outright.

– The over has hit in 10 of 17 games for the Rams, including six straight games.

– The under has been the correct side in 10 of 17 games, including each of the last four.

– The last time these two faced, the Rams were ten-point favorites with an over/under of 45 points. The Panthers covered and won, while the over hit.

Keys to Rams vs. Panthers Matchup

The Rams have been amazing this year on offense. They are first in the NFL in points per game and yards per game. The Rams are seventh in the run and first in the pass. Matthew Stafford could be the league MVP based on his performance. He leads the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns, while having just eight interceptions. Still, his worst game of the year was against Carolina the first time, where he threw for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Stafford playing better than he did the first time is going to be a key to the game. Since the Carolina game, he has passed for 1,634 yards in five games while adding 14 touchdowns, but with four interceptions.

While the Panthers were solid on defense against the Rams the first time, overall, they have been an average defense. They are 15th in the NFL in opponent points per game and 16th in opponent yards per game. The team is 20th against the run and 15th against the pass. One of the best aspects of the defense has been its interception percentage, which is seventh in the NFL. They are also tenth in the league in takeaways per game. The combination of Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn will be huge. Jackson has 19 pass breakups, the most in the NFL, with four picks. He also had an interception in the first game. Meanwhile, Horn was tied for second in the NFL with 5 interceptions. He missed the first game with the Rams.

With the high-powered offense of the Rams, the key for the Panthers will be ball control. The Panthers were 27th in the NFL in points per game and 27th in yards per game. They were 26th in the pass with Bryce Young passing for 3,011 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The run game was solid for the Panthers. They were 19th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Rico Dowdle is going to be the key in this one. He ran for 1,076 yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard ran for 511 yards this year. Hubbard also ran for 83 yards in the first game.

Meanwhile, the Rams have been great on defense, sitting tenth in opponent points per game and 17th in opponent yards per game. They are 19th against the pass and 12th against the run. Jared Verse will be a key for this game. He has 11 tackles for a loss, plus 7.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and three forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Byron Young has also been solid, with 12 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks, while having 82 tackles this year overall.

Rams vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick

Over the past three seasons, being at home has been a major advantage in a playoff game. Home teams are 28-8. In the Wild Card round, at least one away team has won the game each year. The Panthers ran all over the Rams the first time, running for 164 yards. Still, many of the players on the Rams had their worst or one of their worst games of the year when playing the Panthers the first time this year. With the fact that Devante Adams should be back for the Rams after missing the last two weeks, the offense will be nearly full strength. Los Angeles is better in nearly every metric than Carolina as well, including third downs, in the red zone, and in turnover margin. Sean McVay will have his team ready for this one, as the Rams convincingly win this game with a high-scoring attack.

Final Rams vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick: Rams -10.5 (-110) and Over 46.5 (-112)