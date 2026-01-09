ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is ready for an exciting Friday night, and we are bringing you all the picks, predictions, and odds for all the basketball games. It will be a Western Conference showdown as the Oklahoma City Thunder battle the Memphis Grizzlies. It's time to look at our NBA odds series, while making a Thunder-Grizzlies prediction, and pick.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -5.5 (-112)

Memphis Grizzlies: +5.5 (-108)

Over 229.5: -108

Under 229.5: -112

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Key Injuries

Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle -out), Isaiah Hartenstein (right soleus -out), Chet Holmgren (bilateral shins – out), Alex Caruso (lower back soreness -questionable), Cason Wallace (left toe injury -out)

Memphis: Zach Edey (left ankle – out), Ja Morant (right calf contusion -out), Ty Jerome (right calf -out), John Konchar (left thumb -doubtful)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies betting trends

The Thunder are 19-19 ATS. Likewise, the Grizzlies are 16-21 ATS.

The Thunder are 8-9 ATS on the road. Also, the Grizzlies are 8-10 ATS at home.

The Thunder are 19-19 ATS as the favorite. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 7-16 ATS as the underdog.

The Thunder are 8-8 ATS as the road favorite. Significantly, the Grizzlies are 2-7 ATS as the home underdog.

Keys to Thunder vs. Grizzlies matchup

The Thunder started the season with a scorching 24-1 mark. But they have gone just 7-6 over a 13-game stretch. As noted above, the Thunder have a lengthy injury list ahead of tonight's showdown with the Grizzlies. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Chet Holmgren all out, the Thunder will be without 60% of their starting lineup. That means that Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort will be the only two healthy starters.

The Thunder will need to rely on all their depth to get the job done against the Grizzlies. Ultimately, Williams will need to take charge and lead the offense, and Dort will need to support him. The defense will not have to face one of the Grizzlies' best players, but will still face a significant challenge battling other options.

Ja Morant has not played since the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will not play tonight. However, Jaren Jackson is ready to go and will be the top option for the Grizzlies. He scored 19 points on 9 of 19 shooting in the 117-98 loss to the Phoenix Suns. In the previous game, Jackson had 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting. But Jackson will need some help from Santi Aldamam who sputtered in his last game, scoring just seven points while shooting 3 of 8.

The Grizzlies could use some standout performances from their bench. Since they won't be facing Gilgeous-Alexander, Hartenstein, or Holmgren, that might give their bench an advantage as the game wears on. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope must shoot the ball well, and he did in his last game, scoring 14 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the floor.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

The Thunder are hurting right now and will be without 60% of their starting lineup. If they were playing any other team in the Western Conference, they might struggle. But the Grizzlies have looked awful lately, except for a win over the Spurs. Although the Thunder are shorthanded, they won't have to face Morant, and that could be what pushes them over the edge.

Final Thunder-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Thunder -5.5 (-112)