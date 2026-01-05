ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for yet another betting prediction and pick as we turn our coverage toward this next divisional matchup in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors (19-17) and Los Angeles Clippers (12-22) continue their Pacific Division rivalry, Golden State leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Warriors-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently eighth in the Western Conference, most recently taking down the Utah Jazz 123-114. They've picked up some steam with six wins over their last eight games and they'll be returning a number of injured starters as the slight road favorites to win this matchup.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the 12-spot in the Western standings following a 146-115 loss to the Boston Celtics. The loss snapped their longest winning streak of the season at six games, so they're hoping to get back in the win column with their first victory over the Warriors.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Warriors vs. Clippers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Clippers: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Clippers Key Injuries

Golden State: Seth Curry (sciatic nerve – OUT)

Los Angeles: Yanic Konan Niederhauser (illness – Probable) / James Harden (shoulder – Questionable) / Bradley Beal (hip – OUT) / Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring – OUT) / Derrick Jones Jr. (knee- OUT)

Warriors vs. Clippers Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-9 at home this season. The Golden State Warriors are 8-12 on the road.

The Warriors are 15-10 as betting favorites. The Clippers are 4-12 as underdogs.

The Clippers are 14-20 ATS overall, 6-11 ATS at home. The Warriors are 16-20 ATS overall, 8-12 ATS on the road.

The Clippers are 8-3 outright, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Warriors.

The Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Clippers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Golden State's last five games.

Keys to Warriors vs. Clippers Matchup

The Clippers will host the Warriors following a 98-79 Golden State win during their first meeting, making for the lowest-scoring game the Clippers have had all season. Los Angeles saw just three players in double-digits in one of their worst offensive performances in recent memory, but things have changed for the better in the time since the two teams met. Following a recent game where Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all sat out, the trio will be back for this game as the Warriors come in the short betting favorites.

It's curious to see the Clippers in such a bad spot this season with future Hall-of-Famers James Harden and Kawhi Leonard leading the way. Ivica Zubac has slowly built himself into one of the most consistent big men in the league with his interior scoring and rebounding abilities, having another great season by his standard. Yet, somehow, the Clippers haven't been able to piece things together cohesively and it's resulted in a number of embarrassing blowout losses throughout the season.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have been out-playing their projections but still lack finishing down the stretch of games. Stephen Curry has been clutch with his scoring this season, but his three-point percentage of 39.8% has been higher in the past as he's struggled to find his mark in a number of games. Still, the Warriors are one of the league's best teams when it comes to moving the ball around and they should be able to find an offensive flow against the lax defense of the Clippers.

While the Clippers will have an advantage in the paint behind Ivica Zubac, the Warriors are the better rebounding team as Los Angeles ranks second-to-last in the NBA. Both Warriors' Al Horford and Quinten Post will offer stern resistance in denying Zubac around the glass, so the Warriors will have to work from the inside-out if they want to secure this win.

Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers should have a much better record given the roster they have on paper, but things clearly haven't been able to mesh for them throughout this season. The Warriors already took care of them once with a strong defensive effort, so they're billed as the rightful betting favorites thanks to their efforts in the paint.

For our final prediction, we're going to side with the Golden State Warriors to get the win. While the Clippers sport a great lineup at home, they're losing games to much worse teams than them and could struggle against the ball movement of Golden State. Let's also bank on this being another low-scoring affair as we'll side with the total under.

Final Warriors-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -2.5 (-115); UNDER 223.5 (-110)