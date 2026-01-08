ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we take a look at this next familiar rivalry in the Eastern Conference. The Miami Heat (20-17) will take on the Chicago Bulls (17-20) with Miami leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference following a 122-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They're still playing well with five wins over their last seven games and are returning a number of key players from injury, hoping to capitalize as the road betting favorites.

The Chicago Bulls are tenth in the Eastern standings, most recently falling 108-93 to the Detroit Pistons. It marked their third-consecutive loss and their fifth loss in the last seven. This all comes after their longest win streak of the season at five games, so the Bulls are hoping to bounce back at home with a win.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Heat vs. Bulls Odds

Miami Heat: -7.5 (-105)

Chicago Bulls: +7.5 (-115)

Over: 237.5 (-108)

Under: 237.5 (-112)

Heat vs. Bulls Key Injuries

Miami: Jaime Jacquez Jr. (ankle – Questionable)

Chicago: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Chicago Bulls are 10-9 at home this season. The Miami Heat are 7-11 on the road.

The Bulls are 18-19 ATS overall, 10-9 ATS at home. The Heat are 21-16 ATS overall, 10-8 ATS on the road.

The Heat are 11-6 when listed as betting favorites. The Bulls are 11-9 as underdogs.

Both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games against one another. The Bulls are 6-4 ATS in those games.

The Heat are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The Bulls are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Miami's last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Chicago's last nine games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Heat vs. Bulls Matchup

The Miami Heat took the first of four meetings between these two teams this season winning convincingly 143-107 during the NBA Cup. Eight of the Heat's 12 players who checked into the game managed to score double-digits as they scored their third-highest point total of the season. The Miami Heat actually rank third league-wide in PPG (120.1) and their offense has been slept on due to their record and franchise star Tyler Herro missing the majority of the season thus far.

Still, Norman Powell has been integral to the Heat's success and leads the team in scoring with 24.3 PPG. He's surpassed the 30-point mark twice over their last four games and with Tyler Herro returning from injury during their last contest, the Heat should be in great shape moving forward in terms of their offense. Their defense has also been a top unit this season, ranking fifth in the league in overall rating behind teams like the Thunder, Pistons, and Spurs.

The Bulls have been on a downswing as of late and losing star PG Josh Giddey for the next two weeks (hamstring) will be devastating to their overall production. Giddey leads the team in points (19.2), rebounds (8.2), and assists (9.0), so backup Tre Jones will have some massive shoes to fill along with Ayo Dosunmu helping out with the scoring efforts. He's taken a big leap with his productivity, but he'll need to reach a new level in scoring the ball at-will with Giddey out of the lineup.

With Coby White also hobbled for the Bulls, they'll have to rely on their interior players in Nikola Vucevic and Matas Buzelis to perform from the post and the mid-range. Buzelis is a freak athlete around the rim, but the Bulls have seen him turn into a willing shooter from all areas of the floor. If he's able to put together a big scoring night in this one, he should keep the Bulls hanging around and competitive throughout.

Heat vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Chicago Bulls will have a tough two weeks ahead of them without leader Josh Giddey while the Miami Heat, a typically bad matchup for the Bulls, are returning their key starters from injury and are finally at full-strength.

The Bulls have seriously struggled without Giddey on the floor this season, posting a 2-4 record in games he's missed. Their defense takes a hit as well and if Coby White is unable to make the start tonight, the Bulls will be even more pressed for points against one of the better two-way teams in the East.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Miami Heat to cover the spread on the road as this total should hit under

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -7.5 (-105); UNDER 237.5 (-112)