Despite both coming off losses in Week 18, the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) will host the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) in the final NFC Wild Card playoff game. The teams have not met since late in the 2023 regular season, roughly one year after the Eagles beat the 49ers in the previous NFC Championship Game.

Although the Eagles have been in rough shape all year, they ended the regular season on an upswing. Philadelphia won four of its last five games, including a massive 13-12 nod over the Buffalo Bills, with its only loss coming in a Week 18 game in which it rested several starters.

The loss cost the Eagles the No. 2 seed, but they wound up with a top-four seed regardless after clinching the NFC East.

The 49ers enter the postseason on an even better run, ending the regular season on a 6-1 streak. San Francisco did not rest starters in Week 18, but still lost a 13-3 defensive battle to the Seattle Seahawks, who clinched the No. 1 seed with the win.

One could argue that the 49ers and Eagles are the two hottest teams in the NFC, even with the losses. Only one team can advance and move on to the Divisional Round.

NFL Wild Card playoff odds courtesy of DraftKings.

49ers vs. Eagles odds

San Francisco 49ers: +4.5 (-112)

Philadelphia Eagles: -4.5 (-108)

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

49ers vs. Eagles key injuries

49ers

DE Nick Bosa, OUT (torn ACL)

LB Fred Warner, OUT (dislocated ankle)

LB Tatum Bethune, OUT (groin tear)

WR Ricky Pearsall, Questionable (knee/ankle)

OT Trent Williams, Questionable (hamstring)

DT Kalia Davis, Questionable (knee tendinitis)

LB Dee Winters, Questionable (ankle)

LB Luke Gifford, Questionable (quad)

Eagles

S Andrew Mukuba, OUT (fractured ankle)

TE Dallas Goedert, Questionable (knee)

LT Lane Johnson, Questionable (foot)

DT Jalen Carter, Questionable (hip)

LB Nakobe Dean, Questionable (hamstring)

S Marcus Epps, Questionable (concussion)

49ers vs. Eagles betting trends

49ers are 10-7 against the spread

49ers are 7-2 SU / 6-3 ATS with Brock Purdy starting

49ers are 7-2 against the spread on the road

49ers are 1-2 against the spread as road underdog

49ers are 10-7 to the over

Eagles are 10-7 against the spread

Eagles are 4-4 against the spread at home

Eagles are 4-4 against the spread as home favorite

Eagles are 10-7 to the over

49ers vs. Eagles matchup

Both teams' injury reports are filled with star talent, but barring a late-week setback, expect everyone listed as questionable to play. The 49ers have bigger concerns than the Eagles do, but Kyle Shanahan still appeared to be confident that all his key players will take the field on Sunday.

The two teams match up similarly on paper, leaning on their two star running backs to guide them to victory. Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley have both had successful years, but they are also both clearly on the rear end of their careers and can no longer single-handedly carry an offense in the playoffs.

However, both players draw a juicy matchup on paper.

Barkley enters the postseason with more than 65 rushing yards in his last four games and now draws a defense that is already without Fred Warner and has just ruled out Tatum Bethune. The 49ers have been stout against the run all season, but with Dee Winters and Luke Gifford also on the injury report, this situation could quickly spiral out of control.

On the other side, the Eagles have struggled to contain the run for most of the season. Philadelphia has allowed 124.4 rushing yards per game, 22nd in the league, and has ceded 75 or more rushing yards to opposing running backs in four of its last six games.

McCaffrey has also hit his stride late in the year, entering the playoffs with over 70 rushing yards in five of his last seven games.

49ers vs. Eagles prediction and pick

The 49ers have been a popular pick all week, and it is easy to see why. The Niners are 7-2 this season with Brock Purdy in the lineup, including 6-1 since Week 11. They have arguably been the best offense in the league since his return, while the Eagles' offense has been a question mark all year.

However, Purdy's heroics have made it easy to forget how hurt this team is. Bethune is the big injury, but San Francisco is trotting into the playoffs with George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Trent Williams and Dee Winters all seemingly at less than 100 percent.

Context is also important in Purdy's recent run, with most of his success coming against man-heavy defenses. The Eagles play the 10th-most zone coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, against which Purdy's numbers drop dramatically.

On the flip side, the Eagles are as healthy as they have ever been. Philadelphia is expecting to play with star left tackle Lane Johnson for the first time since Week 11, which would elevate every aspect of their offense.

In what figures to be a defensive battle, the 49ers are just running out of steam and thinning out at the wrong time. That seemed evident in their three-point outing against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18.

Purdy and McCaffrey have both proven capable of willing San Francisco to improbable victories, but this is another difficult matchup while flying across the country on a short week to play in inclement weather.

Final 49ers-Eagles prediction & pick: Eagles -4.5 (-108), Under 44.5 (-105)