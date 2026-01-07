ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action as we're back to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference tilt between top contenders. The Denver Nuggets (24-12) will visit the Boston Celtics (23-12) for the first of two meetings between the two squads this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Nuggets-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are fourth in the Western Conference following a 125-124 overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers. They managed the upset as betting underdogs, rising to the occasion without their most important starter in the game. They'll hope to keep their momentum going on the road in this one.

The Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently beating the Chicago Bulls 115-104 in their last game. They've won four consecutive games and have eight wins over their last nine, so they're hoping to stack another win and continue chasing the Pistons atop the East.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Nuggets vs. Celtics Odds

Denver Nuggets: +9.5 (-118)

Boston Celtics: -9.5 (-102)

Over: 233.5 (-108)

Under: 233.5 (-112)

Nuggets vs. Celtics Key Injuries

Denver: Jamal Murray (ankle- Probable) / Christian Braun (ankle – Probable) / Aaron Gordon (hamstring – Probable) / Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness – Probable) / Jalen Pickett (shin – Probable) / Tamar Bates (foot – OUT) / Cameron Johnson (knee – OUT) / Nikola Jokic (knee – OUT) / Jonas Valanciunas (calf – OUT)

Boston: Josh Minott (ankle – OUT) / Jayson Tatum (achilles – OUT)

Nuggets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Boston Celtics are 11-5 at home this season. The Denver Nuggets are 14-7 on the road.

The Celtics are 16-7 as betting favorites. The Nuggets are 4-3 as underdogs.

The Celtics are 21-14 ATS overall, 9-7 ATS at home. The Nuggets are 21-15 ATS overall, 12-9 ATS on the road.

The Celtics are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets' O/U record on the season is 24-12.

The Celtics are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The Nuggets are 6-0 in their last six Wednesday games.

Keys to Nuggets vs. Celtics Matchup

The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will meet just twice this season, Boston coming into this first tilt at full-strength and riding a four-game winning streak. Not only has Jaylen Brown been elevating his play to elite status, but Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have also found a way to make this offense run smoothly without Jayson Tatum. Denver is missing their own franchise star as Nikola Jokic will be sidelined for about a month, but they shocked the 76ers in overtime during their last game and showed a ton of resilience with their deep bench players making the start.

Not only was Jokic out, but Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun all sat during the win, leaving players like Peyton Watson, Bruce Brown, and Jalen Pickett to star with their all-around efforts. Big man Zeke Nnaji also got involved on the action with a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds, proving that this Denver bench may be much deeper than many had expected. Furthermore, Nikola Jokic is still leading his team from the sidelines and acting as a secondary coach for his young teammates on the bench.

Murray, Gordon, and Braun are all likely to return tonight, giving the Nuggets a much better chance to keep this game close and find a familiar flow in the offense once again. They'll likely still need the spark from their bench to hang with the Celtics, but the Nuggets have been a solid team on the road for the most part this season. They're still averaging the most points per game (124.3) in the NBA, so this unit will always have a chance to win in a shootout.

Still, it'll be difficult to do so against a team as sound offensively as the Boston Celtics. Not only are they second in the NBA in 3PM (15.8) behind Golden State, but they're also allowing the second-fewest points per game to opponents (110.5), trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder. This Boston team has been dominant by most metrics, but they rank second-to-last in APG (24.1), so they'll need to work on moving the ball and straying away from isolation offense.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

This should be a much tighter game for the Denver Nuggets with Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon all likely to take the floor following minor injury stints. Still, the Nuggets are underdogs by almost double-digits, a testament to how consistent the Boston Celtics have been throughout this season and particularly throughout their last 10 games.

I expect the Celtics to run away with this game in the final minutes behind a strong effort from Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but expect the Denver Nuggets to keep things close down to the final quarter. Not only are their starters returning, but their last win had to have instilled a ton of confidence into their bench and young role players to step up without Nikola Jokic.

Let's roll with Denver to cover on the road as this total flies over.

Final Nuggets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +9.5 (-118); OVER 233.5 (-108)