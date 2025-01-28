ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated Western Conference clash, the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The Blazers aim to get back on track after taking a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder against a Bucks squad that's looking to back on a hot streak. Anfernee Simons leads Portland's offensive charge, averaging 18.4 points per game, while Scoot Henderson provides playmaking with 5.1 assists. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the focal point, averaging an impressive 31.4 points and 12.0 rebounds. With both teams hungry for a victory, this TNT-broadcasted matchup at Moda Center promises intense basketball and potential playoff-like energy.

Here are the Bucks-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Trail Blazers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Portland Trail Blazers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, TNT

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers in their upcoming matchup, primarily due to the dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Currently averaging 31.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, Giannis is a force on both ends of the court, showcasing his ability to score efficiently with a shooting percentage of 60.2% this season. His recent performances, including multiple triple-doubles, highlight his capacity to impact games significantly. The Bucks also possess a well-rounded roster capable of complementing Giannis's play, with key contributions from players like Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard, who can create scoring opportunities and provide defensive support.

Moreover, the Bucks' defensive prowess gives them an edge over the Trail Blazers. Milwaukee ranks among the top teams in defensive efficiency, effectively limiting opponents' scoring opportunities. In contrast, Portland has struggled defensively this season, particularly against elite scorers like Giannis. The combination of Milwaukee's robust defense and offensive firepower sets the stage for a challenging night for the Blazers. As they face off at the Moda Center, expect the Bucks to leverage their strengths and secure a crucial victory in this tightly contested matchup.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are primed to upset the Milwaukee Bucks, leveraging their emerging young talent and recent defensive momentum. Scoot Henderson, the dynamic rookie point guard, has been showcasing impressive playmaking skills, averaging 5.1 assists per game and demonstrating leadership beyond his years. The Blazers have shown resilience in recent games, including a strong defensive performance against the Charlotte Hornets where they secured a 102-97 victory. Anfernee Simons continues to be a scoring threat, leading the team with 18.1 points per game, while Deandre Ayton provides a crucial interior presence with 10.2 rebounds per game.

The Blazers' recent competitive performances, including a close game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, highlight their potential to challenge top-tier teams. Their defensive intensity has been a key factor, with players like Toumani Camara contributing 1.4 steals per game and Robert Williams III protecting the rim with 1.7 blocks per game. While the team currently sits near last in the Western Conference, they've demonstrated the ability to compete against high-caliber opponents. The combination of young talent, defensive tenacity, and the home-court advantage at Moda Center creates a perfect storm for an unexpected victory against the Bucks. With their rising stars and recent competitive showings, the Trail Blazers are poised to prove they can compete with any team in the league.

Final Bucks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers are set to collide in a game that promises intense basketball and strategic gameplay. Giannis Antetokounmpo will undoubtedly be the focal point, looking to dominate the interior and exploit Portland's occasionally porous defense. The Bucks' superstar is averaging an impressive 31.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, presenting a significant challenge for the Trail Blazers' frontcourt. Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons will need to counter with exceptional perimeter play, utilizing their speed and scoring ability to keep Milwaukee's defense off-balance.

The game's outcome will likely hinge on defensive adjustments and momentum shifts. While the Bucks possess superior overall talent, the Trail Blazers' home-court advantage at Moda Center could provide the critical edge needed for an upset. Expect a high-scoring first half with multiple lead changes, potentially coming down to the final possession. Milwaukee's defensive efficiency and Giannis's ability to close out games give them the edge in this matchup as the Bucks comes away with the ATS victory on the road Tuesday night.

Final Bucks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -6.5 (-110), Over 230.5 (-110)