Penn State football is officially turning the page on a historic era in Happy Valley. Star running back Kaytron Allen has announced his decision to forgo his remaining eligibility and prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft. The announcement marks the end of one of the most productive careers in Penn State football history. The senior running back departs as the program's all-time leading rusher, a title he claimed during a dominant 2025 campaign.

Allen cemented his legacy with a record-breaking performance against Nebraska, surpassing 4,180 career rushing yards to eclipse legends like Saquon Barkley and Evan Royster. Despite Penn State’s disappointing 7–6 finish, Allen posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and remained a consistent force in the offense during the final year of the James Franklin era. He concludes his time in University Park with 39 rushing touchdowns, third-most in school history.

His declaration creates a major vacancy in the Nittany Lions’ backfield heading into 2026. The announcement came just one day after fellow standout Nick Singleton also entered the draft. Together, Allen and Singleton formed one of college football’s most dynamic backfield duos over the past four seasons. With both now turning their attention to the professional ranks, Penn State faces the challenge of replacing two foundational players.

Allen took to his official X account (formerly known as Twitter) to make the announcement, writing that after a record-setting tenure with the Nittany Lions, he would officially declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Article Continues Below

In his announcement, Allen thanked the coaching staff — including position coach Ja'Juan Seider — for their support. Known for his physical style, vision, and toughness, he’s earned praise from scouts as a reliable 2026 NFL Draft prospect. Now, Penn State’s all-time leading rusher looks to bring that same impact to the next level.

As the Nittany Lions look to bounce back in 2026, Allen’s name remains cemented in program history — a cornerstone of the offense, a steady leader, and a symbol of consistency during a turbulent era, whose impact will be felt for seasons to come.