The Milwaukee Brewers were not expected to be the top seed in the National League in 2025. They surprised the league, especially after a brutal 0-4 start, by putting up 97 wins and running away with the NL Central. But outside of the team, the biggest surprise in Milwaukee came from the pitching staff. Quinn Priester was the biggest surprise on the 2025 Brewers and may be positioned for more.

Priester was not on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, joining via a trade from the Boston Red Sox on April 7. They sent two prospects, pitcher John Holobetz and outfielder John Holobetz, along with a 2025 draft pick, to Boston for the pitcher. Priester had a 6.23 ERA in 99.2 innings in three seasons before the trade. After the trade, he was the clear No. 2 on the Brewers.

Priester finished the season with a 3.32 ERA in 157.1 innings across 29 appearances with the Brewers. From a no-name journeyman to an important playoff pitcher, he is the latest product of the Brewers' pitching lab that has helped create this run of success in Milwaukee.

Priester's numbers across the board jumped in 2025, with his fastball run value exploding from the 36th percentile to the 70th, and his breaking run value jumping from the 30th to 68th. His groundball rate has always been high, making his pairing with the Brewers perfect. Milwaukee preaches defense, which helped Priester in 2025.

Despite a disastrous playoff series for the entire organization, there should be optimism heading into 2026. Priester is a reason why, as he is a starter with an incredible amount of team control. Ace Freddy Peralta, however, is heading into the final year of his contract.

Priester won't be a surprise if he continues his great performance in 2026, however. Which Brewers pitchers could follow his path this season?

The Brewers continue to develop pitchers

In 2024, the Brewers were written off by the average fan but put together a playoff-caliber season. That year, Tobias Myers was the out-of-nowhere pitcher who ended the season with a 3.00 ERA in 138 innings. Myers, who is three years older than Priester, was downgraded to a bullpen role for most of 2025. But he still has promise moving forward and shows the pattern of well-developed pitchers in Milwaukee.

The Brewers had Chad Patrick as a key part of their rotation in 2025, and he could be the breakout candidate for 2026. They will need more than that, however, if they trade Peralta. Logan Henderson is their fifth-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, and is just 23 years old. Jacob Misiorowski is not going to be a surprise, but Henderson could be.

Henderson made five starts for the Brewers in 2025 and was sensational. In 25.1 innings, he allowed 17 hits and five earned runs, landing at a 1.78 ERA. But he was not ready for a playoff debut and went back to the minors. The Brewers may need him to be a fifth starter coming out of camp by the end of this offseason.

The Brewers are returning many of their offensive pieces from 2025, including Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio. Pitching is always key to building a playoff team, and Milwaukee has found a way to develop it without paying for ace-caliber starters. Priester best represented that skill in 2025, but there are other candidates for 2026.

The Brewers should be one of the NL Central favorites again in 2026. Kyle Tucker has not found a home yet, but it is unlikley he returns to the Cubs. If he does, that changes the calculus quite a bit. But as things stand, it is Milwaukee's division to lose. Priester is a reason why, with plenty more starters behind him to prove why.

Can Priester make his first All-Star team in 2026?