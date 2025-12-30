After a grueling season filled with incredible highs and crushing lows, Ty Simpson and the Alabama Crimson Tide will test their mettle in Pasadena, California, at the Rose Bowl against arguably the best team in the nation, Indiana.

Legacies will grow, legends will be defined, and the winner will advance even further into the College Football Playoffs in the pursuit of a National Championship.

And yet, while Simpson is locked in for the challenge ahead, football isn't his only passion in his life. No, during his Rose Bowl media day, the potential first-round pick broke down some of his biggest victories in 2025 off the gridiron, which included more than a few Lego set builds.

“So my favorite ones, I had Stark Tower, which was, it took me about three days to do that over spring break,” Simpson told WAAYTV's Trevor Denton. “So that one and then I have The Office, I put The Office in a glass case, those are my two favorites. And I really enjoy it just because it gets me away from football, and it gives me stuff to do with a structure about it.

“And not only that, but I can put it up and use it as a decoration or something like that. So I love Legos, honestly, so it gets me away from football and just gets my mind off of things.”

Facing off against another quarterback with a unique personality in Fernando Mendoza, the Rose Bowl will play a big role in evaluating two quarterbacks who will be slinging it at the NFL level for a very long time. And the best part, it sounds like Simpson and Mendoza could be good friends off the field too, with a future The Office Lego build potentially in their future.