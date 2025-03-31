ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams on losing streaks face off as the Washington Capitals face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game at 47-17-9 on the year, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference. Still, they have now lost three straight. Last time out, the Capitals faced the Buffalo Sabres. Jacob Chychrun, who just re-signed with the Capitals, scored to open the game and give the Capitals the lead. Still, Tage Thompson would tie it up in the first period, and the Sabres would score again to start the second period. Chychrun would score again in the second period, but the Sabres would add two more and take a 4-2 lead going into the third period. Aliaksei Protas made it a one-goal game in the third, but the Sabres would hold on to an 8-5 victory.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 30-35-9 on the year, placing them in seventh in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins struggles has questions about the future of their interim coach. They have lost eight straight games as well. In their last game, the Bruins faced the Red Wings. Marco Kasper scored in the first period to give the Red Wings the lead. Lucas Raymond would add to the lead in the second period, but Morgan Geekie would make it a one-goal game with a power play goal in the period. Still, neither team would find a way to score again, as the Red Wings took the 2-1 victory over the Bruins.

Here are the Capitals-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Bruins Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -205

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-158)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Capitals vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals are led by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome on the top line this year. Ovechkin leads the team in goals coming in with 37 goals and 26 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has nine goals and seven assists this year on the power play. Strome leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 23 goals and 47 assists. He also has six goals and 21 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Aliaksei Protas. Protas is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 30 goals and 35 assists, good for 65 points.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. Dubois is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 19 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 62 points. Wilson comes into the game with 31 goals and 29 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points this year. The line is rounded out by Connor McMichael. McMichael comes in with 25 goals and 29 assists this year, sitting sixth on the team in points this year.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals. He is 31-5-6 on the year with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is top seven in the NHL in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. In March he was 6-2-1 with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He has lost four straight starts, giving up 14 goals over the four starts.

Why the Bruins Will Cover the Spread/Win

It is David Pastrnak who leads the way for the Bruins from the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Pastrnak comes into the game with 35 goals and 51 assists, good for 86 total points. He has eight goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. Zacha is second on the team in points, coming in with 14 goals and 30 assists this year. Geekie has scored 27 goals and 15 assists on the season.

Meanwhile, Elias Lindholm holds down the second line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 13 goals and 25 assists this year. Further, the Bruins get help from the blue line on offense. Mason Lohrei has five goals and 25 assists this year.

Final Capitals-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason is the defense of the Boston Bruins. They are 25th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Further, the Bruins have allowed 38 goals in the last four games, good for over four goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Capitals scored 3.63 goals per game while also sitting 6th in goals-against per game. Take the Capitals in this one.

Final Capitals-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+128)