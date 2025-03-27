The Washington Capitals announced that they have re-signed defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension that will carry an average annual value of $800,000, according to the team's announcement.

McIlrath came into the NHL with the New York Rangers in the 2013-14 season after being selected by the organization with the No. 10 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, and stayed with them until he moved to the Florida Panthers in the 2016-17 season, according to Hockey Reference. After not playing in the NHL in 2017-18, he returned and played sparingly for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, playing 23 games total over the two campaigns.

After his stint with the Red Wings, McIlrath joined the Capitals organization in 2021, playing mostly in the AHL with the Hershey Bears, being a captain of the team as well, according to the team's announcement of the extension. McIlrath played six games with Washington in 2022-23, followed by three games in 2023-24. This season, he has played 11 games with the NHL club.

McIlrath did play in the Capitals' four playoff games against the Rangers in 2024, and also played a part in the win against the Philadelphia Flyers that helped the team get into the playoffs that season.

While McIlrath has not lived up to expectations of a No. 10 overall pick, he has seemingly found a home in the Capitals' organization. He likely serves as depth for the NHL team, with the ability to play bottom-pairing minutes sparingly if injuries pile up with the Capitals. When playing with the Hershey Bears, McIlrath likely serves as a veteran leader who has NHL experience that young players can lean on.

Unlike the Jakob Chychrun extension, this signing does not change much for the short and long term for the Capitals, but is an example of them rewarding someone who is valued in some way in the organization.