It is a Saturday ACC battle as Clemson faced Virginia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Virginia prediction and pick.

Clemson comes into the game at 23-5 on the year but 15-2 in ACC play, placing them in second place in the ACC. They opened the year 9-1 before back-to-back losses. They would then win three before a loss to Louisville. Since then, Clemson is 11-1, including a Clemson upset of Duke. Last time out, they faced Notre Dame. In the first half, Clemson had a five-minute scoreless streak, but still, they held a ten-point lead at the end of the first half. They would not relent the lead in the second half, winning the game 83-68.

Meanwhile, Virginia is 14-14 on the year and 7-10 in conference play, placing them in ninth in the ACC. They opened up the years 3-0 before back-to-back losses. They would win five of their next eight games before five straight losses. Since then Virginia has won six of ten games, including a Virginia win over Pittsburgh. Last time out, they faced Wake Forest. Virginia would open an 11-point lead at the end of the first half. They would go on to win the game 83-75.

Here are the Clemson-Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Virginia Odds

Clemson: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -275

Virginia: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 130.5 (-115)

Under: 130.5 (-105)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is ranked 18th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Clemson has been solid on defense this year. They are 31st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 61st in opponent shooting efficiency. They also shut down ball movement well, sitting 19th in the nation in opponent assists per game and tenth in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Chase Hutner leads the way for Clemson this year. He is scoring 16.7 points per game while adding three rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaden Zackery, who leads the team in assists and steals this season. He comes in with 3.4 assists per game while adding two steals per game. Further, he scored 10.9 points and has 3.3 rebounds per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Ian Shieffelin leads the way, leading the team in rebounds. He has 9.4 rebounds per game while adding 12.9 points and three assists. He is joined by Viktor Lakhin. Lakhin is scoring 11.4 points per game while having 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, one steal, and 1.7 blocks per game this year.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia is ranked 98th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 88th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 142nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Virginia has also been solid on defense this year. They are 29th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 191st in opponent shooting efficiency. Virginia has also taken care of the ball well, sitting 31st in the nation in turnovers per game this year.

Isaac McKneely leads the way for Virginia. He is scoring 14.3 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Andrew Rohde leads the team in assists per game. He comes in with 4.4 assists while adding 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and one steal per game. Finally, Dai Dai Ames has 8.4 points per game, while adding 1.4 rebounds and two assists per game.

Meanwhile, Blake Buchanan leads the way for Virginia in rebounding. He comes in with 5.5 rebounds per game while adding 5.5 points and 1.3 assists. Meanwhile, Elijah Saunders comes in with 10.6 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds per game this year. Finally, Jacob Coffey has been solid this year. He comes in with 7.4 points per game, while adding 4.7 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game this year.

Final Clemson-Virginia Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been better on the defensive end of the court this year, the difference between the two offensive units is major. Clemson is 64th in the nation in points per game while sitting 47th in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Virginia is 341st in the nation in points per game while sitting 103rd in shooting efficiency. Further, Clemson should be able to control the rebounding game. Clemson is 173rd in the nation in defensive rebounds per game while Virginia is 285th in the nation. Clemson is also 108th in offensive rebounds per game while Virginia is 351st. Take Clemson to win big in this one.

