ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA Friday is here and we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference tilt between teams squaring up for the first time. The Denver Nuggets (23-10) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-16) as the two sides open their two-game season series against one another. Check our NBA odds series for the Nuggets-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are currently third in the Western Conference standings, most recently taking down the Toronto Raptors 106-103. They've split their last eight games at 4-4 and will have to adjust to life without Nikola Jokic for some time, coming in as the long betting underdogs here.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are eighth in the Eastern Conference, beating the Phoenix Suns 129-113 in their last game. They've been stagnant with a 5-5 record over their last 10 games, but they're hoping to build a mini winning streak against the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets as the home favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Nuggets vs. Cavs Odds

Denver Nuggets: +13.5 (-105)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -13.5 (-115)

Over: 240.5 (-105)

Under: 240.5 (-115)

Nuggets vs. Cavs Key Injuries

Denver: Jamal Murray (ankle – Probable) / Julian Strawther (illness – Probable) / Tamar Bates (foot – OUT) / Christian Braun (ankle – OUT) / Aaron Gordon (hamstring – OUT) / Cameron Johnson (knee – OUT) / Nikola Jokic (knee – OUT) / Jonas Valanciunas (calf – OUT)

Cleveland: Deandre Hunter (illness – Probable) / Dean Wade (knee- Questionable) / Sam Merrill (ankle – Questionable) / Larry Nance Jr. (calf – OUT) / Max Strus (foot – OUT)

Nuggets vs. Cavs Betting Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 12-8 at home this season. The Denver Nuggets are 13-5 on the road.

The Cavs are 12-23 ATS overall, 6-14 ATS at home. The Nuggets are 19-14 ATS overall, 10-8 ATS on the road.

The Cavs are 17-12 as betting favorites. The Nuggets are 3-2 as underdogs.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against one another.

The Cavs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Nuggets are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Denver's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Cleveland's last seven games.

Keys to Nuggets vs. Cavs Matchup

These two squads will be meeting for the first time this season, but the biggest storyline comes with the injury to Denver's Nikola Jokic, set to miss the next four weeks with a hyperextended left knee. He's been extremely durable over the last few years, especially throughout this season, but he'll miss the longest stretch of his career since 2017 when he missed seven consecutive games. Last year, the Nuggets went a lackluster 4-8 without Jokic in the lineup, so it'll be interesting to see how they fare during this upcoming stretch against some of the Eastern Conference's better teams.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been dealing with their own injury bug throughout this season, but they've finally been able to get healthy and see Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley share the floor. Mobley is the most important player on this Cavaliers' roster thanks to his high-percentage shooting on offense and ability to shot-block around the rim. Darius Garland has been doing a great job serving as the facilitating guard while Donovan Mitchell focuses his efforts on the scoring, fourth in the league with 29.7 PPG.

It will be interesting to see how the Nuggets change their offensive flow with Nikola Jokic no longer manning the paint and passing the ball around from the high key. With Jamal Murray probable to make the start, he'll have a ton of pressure on his shoulders over the next month to carry the scoring efforts for this team. DaRon Holmes II should step up and make some immediate contributions and we've already seen the spark Peyton Watson can provide on the defensive side when he's starting.

Still, the guard combo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland has given opponents fits all season and without Nikola Jokic's presence in the paint, Mitchell could have an uncontested path to the rim throughout much of this game. Evan Mobley will also seen a massively advantageous matchup in the paint without Jokic, so expect him and Jarrett Allen to feast in the paint in rebounding the ball.

Nuggets vs. Cavs Prediction and Pick

This should be a competitive meeting throughout the first half, but the Denver Nuggets should have their fair share of struggles as they adjust to a new game plan without Nikola Jokic leading the way for the next month. The Nuggets are the rightful underdogs and their only chance at an upset here will be to produce from the defensive side of the ball.

Still, with the way Donovan Mitchell has been scoring the ball, it'll be tough to contain him especially without Christian Braun in the lineup for the Nuggets. Evan Mobley will see a huge advantage in the paint and should be in line for a double-double scoring and rebounding effort. Let's roll with the Cavaliers to cover as the total hits under in this game.

Final Nuggets-Cavs Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -13.5 (-115); UNDER 240.5 (-115)