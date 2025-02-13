ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Clippers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Jazz Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -320

Utah Jazz: +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ClipperVision, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, KJZZ-TV

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have lost their last three games, and it is because of their defense. Defensively, Utah has allowed 119.4 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. In their last three games, the Jazz have allowed their opponents to score 132.3 points per game while letting them shoot 52.1 percent from the field. Utah has allowed at least 120 points 29 times this season, and they are 2-27 in those games. Los Angeles should not have any problems getting to that point total Thursday night, which will help them cover the spread.

Los Angeles is 3-0 against Utah this season. In those games, the Clippers have scored 130.0 points per game. With that, they are shooting 55.3 percent from the field, and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Clippers have won each of those games by double digit points with their largest win coming by 37 points. On February 8, the Clippers beat the Jazz by 20 points. Los Angeles should be able to have another massive game against the Jazz Thursday night. As long as they do, the Clippers will cover this spread with ease.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah has to find a way to get better on the offensive side of the court. Their defense has been bad all season, so it will come down their offense. The Jazz score 111.9 points per game, but they have scored under that total in all three of their games against the Clippers this season. When Utah scores over their season average, they are 9-18. That is nine of their 12 wins on the season. Scoring at least 112 points is obviously very important for the Jazz. If they can get to 112 in this game, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Clippers are coming off a night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. That is a tough game, and it is going to have a big effect on the energy of all their players. They then have to hop on a flight to Utah, which is not a long flight, but it is enough to have the Clippers tired the next day. On the second night of back-to-backs this season, the Clippers are 5-5, and they average 102.5 points per game in those situations. If their lack of scoring on zero days rest continues to be an issue, the Jazz will have an opportunity to cover the spread, or win this game.

Final Clippers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are just not a good team, and it is very hard to trust them to win these games. Along with that, the Clippers have absolutely dominated the Jazz this season. I do not think anything is going to change for them. I will take the Clippers to cover the spread on the road Thursday night.

Final Clippers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Clippers -8.5 (-108)