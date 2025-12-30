Despite the fact that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson was healthy and available for their Week 17 matchup against the rival Washington Commanders, he ultimately didn't play a single snap in what was a 30-23 Cowboys victory.

Wilson, who was acquired by the Cowboys at the NFL Trade Deadline from the Cincinnati Bengals, had averaged at least 28 snaps per game, but mysteriously didn't play against the Commanders despite being fully healthy.

Afterward, Cowboys co-owner, executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said that the situation was “unfortunate”.

“That was unfortunate with Logan,” Jones said via team reporter Tommy Yarrish. “They didn't have many snaps throughout the game, much less obviously in the first half. I will say it was, I wouldn't call it a mistake, but some confusion in terms of how that rotation was supposed to go with [LBs coach Dave] Borgonzi. It certainly wasn't the intent for him not to play a snap, but sometimes the game with not many snaps on one particular side of the ball, things can not go according to plan. I'm sure Schotty will address that as well.”

The Cowboys, who will not make the NFL postseason, have one game left on their schedule this coming Sunday against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium.

Brian Schottenheimer said Cowboys planned on playing Logan Wilson

According to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it was a mistake that Wilson didn't play a single snap against the Commanders, and he took responsibility for the error.

“We only had 21 snaps [on defense] in the first half,” Schottenheimer said on Monday via The Dallas Morning News. “We kind of messed the rotation in the second half. It’s not the first time it has happened. It won’t be the last time. It happens with receivers. It happens with defensive linemen. It shouldn’t happen. But we take that as a coaching staff.”

Wilson, originally a third-round (65th overall) pick of the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, requested a trade after playing the first five and a half seasons of his career in Cincinnati. They obliged him by sending him to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.