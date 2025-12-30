It has been a difficult offseason for the New York Mets to say the least. They have lost a number of fan-favorite players in free agency and trades. Pete Alonso signed with the Baltimore Orioles, while both Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo have been traded away. Baseball analyst Chris Rose recently suggested a trade idea for the Mets to save their offseason, as he believes Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan makes sense for New York.

“I do think there's one other trade candidate, I think Steven Kwan would fit them ideally,” Rose said, via JM Baseball. “They need outfield help. He is the most consistent guy. He can play in New York because he's the same guy every day, he doesn't hear anything. He just goes out and plays, he will give you great at-bats… I don't know if the Mets have exactly what the Guardians would be looking for, but I do think that could be a possibility for them.

“Still a couple more years of control with him before you have to make any sort of decisions or extensions or anything. I think that would be a good piece for them. Really good player.”

Kwan has been mentioned as a trade candidate over the past year, but a deal obviously has yet to come to fruition. Anytime a Guardians star player begins to near free agency, they are often heavily linked to teams in trade rumors.

Cleveland — a small market ball club — often prefers to trade players as opposed to losing them in free agency for almost nothing in return. Extensions are sometimes on the table — the Guardians previously agreed to an extension with superstar Jose Ramirez — but fans of the team are used to seeing stars moved in trades. The Mets and Guardians also have a history of making trades, as Cleveland sent Francisco Lindor to New York before the 2021 season.

It remains to be seen if the Guardians will move Kwan this offseason. He is under team control through 2027, so Cleveland can be patient even if the plan is to trade him at some point. If the Guardians decide to listen to trade offers, one has to imagine the Mets will at least inquire about the All-Star outfielder.