OKLAHOMA CITY — Amid a tightly-contested final frame against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks that saw a 15-point deficit dwindled to four (129-125). Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reinserted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander down the stretch, while his cousin — Alexander-Walker — led a Trae Young and Jalen Johnson-less Hawks team with 30 points, including six threes.

Then, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder went on an 11-4 run to close out the Hawks in a 140-129 win on the second night of a back-to-back at the Paycom Center. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about Alexander-Walker's impact in Monday's matchup.

“Really good player. You saw bits and pieces of it last year with Minnesota. He had a big game in the conference finals — I knew he was capable of the caliber he’s at now — really good player,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s getting an opportunity to showcase his talent, and he’s taking advantage of it.”

Alexander-Walker went 11-for-24 from the floor, including 6-for-14 from deep, and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. He also finished with five assists, four rebounds, two steals. NAW's 30 points led six Hawks players in double figures, including Oneka Okongwu (26 points), Vit Krejci (18 points), and Luke Kennard (12 points). All four connected on at least three threes to combine for 16 of Atlanta's 15 threes.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker on how Hawks improved effort

Before the Thunder extended their losing streak to seven games in Monday's 11-point loss against the defending champions, Nickeil Alexander-Walker commended the Hawks' effort in a 128-125 loss to the Knicks on Saturday.

For Alexander-Walker, the Hawks' newfound focus despite their shorthanded roster due to injuries, is the result of a team discussion that helped get everyone on the same page.

“We had a real sit-down with the whole group and said, ‘We need to be better,'” Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. “I think you can feel it in the presence of the game, like during the stretch where we weren't making shots and they were, and they kind of had that little stretch where they pulled it out. We were able to kind of stop the bleeding. We fought to get back. We played through mistakes because that's what the game is going to come to.

“Through the ups and downs, we were able to ride it out, able to take the lead twice, and it’s just unfortunate,” Alexander-Walker concluded.

The Hawks will look to snap their seven-game losing streak against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.