UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 is heating up with Main Card action as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Afghanistan's Farid Basharat will take on UFC veteran Chris Gutierriez in another high-level scrap on this Main Card. Check our UFC odds series for the Basharat-Gutierrez prediction and pick.

Farid Basharat (13-0) has remained perfect through his first four UFC appearances, most recently taking out Victor Hugo via unanimous decision. It's been a slow build-up for Basharat, but he'll come into this bout welcoming a previously-ranked featherweight fighter in his toughest test to-date. Basharat stands 5-foot-8 with a 71-inch reach.

Chris Gutierrez (22-5-2) has gone 10-3-1 in his time with the UFC since 2018 while facing some of the Featherweight and Bantamweight Divisions' best competition. He makes the move down to bantamweight once again for this fight, looking to extend his current winning streak to three fights. Gutierrez stands 5-foot-9 with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 320 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 320 Odds: Farid Basharat-Chris Gutierrez Odds

Farid Basharat: -470

Chris Gutierrez: +460

Over 2.5 rounds: -298

Under 2.5 rounds: +220

Why Farid Basharat Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Victor Hugo – U DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 1 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Farid Basharat will be making another appearance with a spotless record as the UFC continues to build up his stock for the future. Facing Chris Gutierrez will be the toughest test of his career by-far and his brother, Javid Basharat, could teach him a thing or two about suffering his first loss in the UFC. Nevertheless, Basharat has looked supremely confident in his abilities and if he's the real deal, this should be a smooth fight for the -470 betting favorite.

Basharat is well-rounded in all areas of mixed martial arts, especially when it comes to submission grappling. He has tremendous dexterity and flexibility in his limbs, making it easy for him to find submission attempts from awkward angles and underneath opponents.

His striking has also greatly improved since entering the UFC as he's been able to evolve his stance and cadence to exploit his opponents on the feet. He'll be dealing with another formidable striker in Chris Gutierrez, so his defense will have to be sharp as he waits for a safe opportunity to counter his opponent.

Why Chris Gutierrez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) John Castaneda – S DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Chris Gutierrez got away with a razor-thin split decision victory against John Castaneda during his last fight. It marked his third win in a row as he continues to bounce up and down from featherweight to bantamweight, so expect him to continue looking good in this upcoming appearance. Gutierrez will come in the long betting underdog, but he's been in this spot before and can certainly pull a win out if he remains composed.

Gutierrez has been able to make a living with his low leg kicks over the last few years, seriously hindering the movement of his opponents if he's able to land a few clean ones. Gutierrez couples this with his long jab and straight shots down the middle, but he'll have to account for a slight discrepancy in reach against the longer opponent.

Nevertheless, Gutierrez poses a serious threat to an undefeated prospect like Farid Basharat as he should be able to stun him on numerous occasions throughout this fight. If Gutierrez can earn the respect early and consistency stand his ground while pressing forward, he could have an upset win brewing come Saturday night.

Final Farid Basharat-Chris Gutierrez Prediction & Pick

This matchup makes for an extremely exciting bout as both fighters are at the top of their games. Chris Gutierrez is looking to extend his winning streak to four fights as he continues terrorizing both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. Farid Basharat has yet to taste defeat and doesn't show any signs of slowing down soon.

Ultimately, the grappling advantage lies with Basharat by a significant margin. He'll be able to hold his own in the striking against Gutierrez, but the jiu jitsu exchanges and positional transitions are where Basharat truly lets his skill set shine. On the ground, look for Basharat to be the more threatening side during this one.

While Chris Gutierrez will pose a problem on the feet, Basharat has done a solid job adjusting to opponents thus far and should be able to figure this puzzle out over the course of three rounds. Let's roll with the betting favorite to take a decision, however, don't be surprised if Gutierrez makes noise as a live underdog.

Final Farid Basharat-Chris Gutierrez Prediction & Pick: Farid Basharat (-470); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-298)