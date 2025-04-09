ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division face off as the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game at 46-27-4 on the year, which places them in second in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have clinched a playoff spot. They are also closing in on clinching a home-ice advantage in the first round, most likely against the Devils. In their last game, the Hurricanes faced the Buffalo Sabres. After a scoreless first period, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch scored in the second period to make it 2-0 for the Sabres. The Sabres would add a goal in the third period and they would go on to win the game 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 49-19-9 on the year, which has given then the Metropolitan Division title. In their last game, the Capitals faced the New York Islanders. The Capitals would give up the first two goals of the game in the first period. In the second period, Alex Ovechkin would break the NHL record for goals in a career. Still, the Islanders would go on to win the game 4-1.

Here are the Hurricanes-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Capitals Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -110

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Capitals

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu+

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho leads the team in points and assists on the year. Aho comes into the game with 28 goals and 42 assists, good for 70 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis. Blake has just 15 goals and 16 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 30 goals and 31 assists this year. His goal total leads the team.

Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov leads the third line. He comes in with 19 goals and 26 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Leading the second line is Jack Roslovic. Roslovic is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 16 assists. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He has seven goals and 37 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 13-6-0 on the year with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, giving up just ten goals over the last five games.

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin leads the team in goals coming in with 42 goals and 27 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has 13 goals and seven assists this year on the power play. Dylan Strome joins Ovechkin on the top line. Strome leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 25 goals and 51 assists. He also has seven goals and 24 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson comes into the game with 32 goals and 30 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points this year.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael. Dubois is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 19 goals and 44 assists this year, good for 63 points. McMichael comes in with 25 goals and 30 assists this year, sitting sixth on the team in points this year.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 18-13-3 on the year with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is 2-3-0 in his last five starts but has given up three or fewer goals in four of the five games.

Final Hurricanes-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight game. Still, there is not a lot to play for for either team. The Capitals have clinched the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. They are also closing in on clinching home ice throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs, which they would do with a win. The Hurricanes would clinch home in the first round with a win, but like the Capitals in the Eastern Conference race, most likely will secure that regardless. This game will most likely come down to goaltending. Frederick Andersen has been the much better goaltender as of late. Take the Hurricanes to get the win.

Final Hurricanes-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-110)