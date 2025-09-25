ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back from UFC Perth in Western Sydney, Australia as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for the next tilt in the Lightweight (155) Division. Australia's own Jamie Mullarkey will take on Peru's Rolando Bedoya in an exciting scrap on the Prelims. Check our UFC odds series for the Mullarkey-Bedoya prediction and pick.

Jamie Mullarkey (17-8) has gone 5-6 inside the UFC since 2019. After stringing together a number of wins, he's struggled over the last few fights, posting 1-3 record over his last four that included three knockouts. Now, he'll look to bounce back on the dead-even betting odds. Mullarkey stands six feet tall with a 74-inch reach.

Rolando Bedoya (14-4) is still searching for his first promotional win after on 0-3 UFC start. Having to face Khaos Williams, Song Kenan, and Jai Herbert in his first three fights in no small task, but Bedoya feels ready to finally earn his first win and taste victory on the world's biggest stage. Bedoya stands 5-foot-11 with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Perth Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Perth Odds: Jamie Mullarkey-Rolando Bedoya Odds

Jamie Mullarkey: -110

Rolando Bedoya: -110

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140

Why Jamie Mullarkey Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mauricio Ruffy – KO (flying knee, R1)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Jamie Mullarkey will receive another nod to appear in front of his home Australian crowd, this time hoping to make good on the opportunity and avoid another loss. He's been on the receiving end of a few bad knockouts as of late, but his competition level has been rising and he's facing top prospects in the division. Against an 0-3 opponent here, Mullarkey could have his chance to get back in the win column.

Bedoya is expected to stand and trade across from Mullarkey, exactly what the Aussie would expect from this type of fight. Mullarkey is very sound with his defensive striking guard and does a great job of closing distance on opponents. He fires jabs and straight shots from there, hitting his mark 47% of the time and landing 4.39 significant strikes per minute. With 10 of his wins coming by way of knockout, Mullarkey can certainly put the fight away if he manages to catch his opponent along the fence.

To win this fight, Mullarkey may have to walk through a decent amount of damage in order to get his shots off. Nevertheless, he's been involved in a number of wars in the past and this meeting is shaping up to be no different. Look for Mullarkey to immediately control the center of the octagon as he pressures his opponent.

Why Rolando Bedoya Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jai Herbert – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

With three UFC fights already under his belt, 28-year old prospect Rolando Bedoya is still finding his footing within the toughest fight organization on the planet. He boasts an exciting striking skillset and is fearless in the way he stands across from his opponents. While he's drawn the short end of the stick in three decisions up to this point, his ability to push a high pace for three rounds is certainly something that will keep him competitive in this fight.

Bedoya is landing a blistering 7.29 significant strikes per minute and defending strikes at a 53% accuracy. Against an opponent like Mullarkey, Bedoya could stand to see success if he's able to land clean on his first few combinations as Mullarkey's been hurt in the past. From there, Bedoya is very quick to land a flurry of punches in trying to end the fight early.

Bedoya should also look to implement his low leg kicks as opponents have had success with the technique against Mullarkey in the past. Given the betting odds leaning towards the over of 2.5 rounds, Bedoya may be looking at another close decision on the scorecards, so he'll have to ensure he does enough through the first two rounds.

Final Jamie Mullarkey-Rolando Bedoya Prediction & Pick

This should be another fun fight on the Prelim card as Jamie Mullarkey will continue the streak of Aussie fighters throughout the night. This fight is as close as it gets with coin-flip betting odds. Both fighters have a similar “walk 'em down” style and are willing to absorb shots just to land their own.

With the total over where it's at, we have to lean towards Jamie Mullarkey given Bedoya's recent struggles in three-round situations. Mullarkey is also an emotional fighter and the jolt from the home Aussie fans shown give him a second wind of energy during the later rounds.

For our final betting prediction, let's roll with Jamie Mullarkey to pull out a tough win on the scorecards. I expect him to weather the early storm and coming out of the third round the fresher fighter.

Final Jamie Mullarkey-Rolando Bedoya Prediction & Pick: Jamie Mullarkey (-110); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-180)