One of the wildest storylines of the late NFL season was the Indianapolis Colts signing quarterback Philip Rivers, five years after he retired after last appearing with the team during the 2020 season. The move came amid the Colts' injury crisis at the quarterback position and their freefall down the AFC standings in the second half of the 2025 NFL season, and although Rivers wasn't able to get the team back into the win column, he did inspire aging folks everywhere to never give up on their dreams.

Rivers will not be in the lineup for the Colts in their season finale against the Houston Texans, but that doesn't mean his time with the team is fully over, according to the latest reports.

“Shane Steichen confirms Riley Leonard will start Sunday. Seth Henigan ‘good chance' will be the backup. Philip Rivers will hang around the building this week to help. Anthony Richardson Sr. will not be activated. Still has vision limitations,” reported Kevin Bowen of The Fan Morning Show on X, formerly Twitter.

Rivers' veteran experience and leadership will certainly be helpful for a younger player like Leonard, the 2025 rookie who has also dealt with injury troubles at certain points this year.

It may be hard to recall now, but the Colts were at one point 7-1 and atop the standings in the AFC, with some wondering if they might secure the number one overall seed in the conference. However, injuries and an overall decline in play have led the Colts into a sharp freefall over the last several weeks, with the team not having won a game since an early November victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

In any case, the Colts and Texans are slated to conclude their respective regular seasons against one another on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 pm ET from Houston.