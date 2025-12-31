The Los Angeles Angels have certainly had a busy offseason. Between signing a number of veterans — such as Kirby Yates — and working out a contract restructure agreement with Anthony Rendon, LA has been making moves throughout the winter. Still, this Angels squad doesn't feel like a true contender yet.

The Halos feature an intriguing offense. A Mike Trout bounce back season would obviously go a long way toward helping them get back on track as a team. If guys like Zach Neto, Joe Adell, Logan O'Hoppe and Nolan Schanuel can continue to improve, the Halos could end up having a sneaky good overall offense.

The Angels' bullpen has potential as well. As mentioned, Yates was previously signed to a deal. The Angels also recently brought in Drew Pomeranz. Robert Stephenson and Jordan Romano are other impactful bullpen arms on the roster.

The starting rotation still has serious uncertainty — something that has been a trend throughout the Angels' 11-year postseason drought. Yusei Kikuchi will look to lead the way, while Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers could make an impact. The Angels took chances on Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah this offseason — both of whom feature high ceilings but have endured inconsistency and injury trouble.

Bringing in another starter — preferably an ace as opposed to another high-risk and inconsistent hurler — should be a priority. The Angels were previously linked to free agent Zac Gallen, but he endured a down year of his own in 2025.

Ranger Suarez, meanwhile, is another free agent who is fresh off a second consecutive strong season with the Philadelphia Phillies. At 30 years old, Suarez may be more open to a long-term deal than Gallen. He's the pitcher the Angels should look to sign in free agency.

Ranger Suarez's possible fit with Angels

Suarez has spent his entire career in Philadelphia ever since making his big league debut back in 2018. He worked primarily in relief through the first few seasons in MLB before transitioning to a starting role. Suarez has made the most of the opportunity — especially in recent seasons.

Article Continues Below

In 2024, the southpaw turned in a respectable 3.46 ERA across 27 starts. He earned the first All-Star selection of his career as well.

Despite not making the All-Star team in 2025, Suarez ended up recording a career-best 3.20 ERA (in seasons in which he started 20 or more games) across 26 outings. His 151 strikeouts and 157.1 innings pitched also both represented career-high marks.

If the Angels sign Suarez, he would instantly become the ace of their rotation. And if the Halos are able to work out a long-term deal with him — say four or five years — the ball club would have its ace of the future.

The Angels have struggled to find a true ace over the years. Of course, Shohei Ohtani filled that role at times when he was in Anaheim, but injuries kept him off the mound at times. Aside from Ohtani, it has been a while since the Angels have had a starter they could consistently rely on.

For the Angels, the goal is surely to snap their postseason drought. They play in a beautiful ball park in Southern California, yet they are constantly over-shadowed by their neighbors, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have won back-to-back championships while the Halos haven't appeared in a playoff game since 2014.

Winning won't push them past the Dodgers in popularity, but it would give the Angels more attention and recognition. And winning should be the goal at this point, as their rebuilding efforts have failed to produce results. Signing Ranger Suarez would surely help the Angels accomplish that goal.