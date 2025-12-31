The UFC's return to London on March 21 has found its marquee middleweight attraction, as emerging contender Christian Leroy Duncan will welcome veteran Roman Dolidze to The O2 Arena in what promises to be a pivotal clash for both competitors.

Duncan, riding a spectacular three-fight winning streak with back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses, faces a seasoned grappler desperate to restore his standing in the rankings after a disappointing setback.

For Duncan, this represents a watershed moment in his UFC tenure. The British knockout artist has evolved from undefeated prospect to legitimate threat in 2025, stringing together three consecutive victories highlighted by devastating finishes. Most recently, “CLD” treated fans to a vintage performance, unleashing a spinning-back elbow to dispatch Marco Tulio in November with surgical precision.

CLD PUTS MARCO TULIO TO SLEEP!!!! WOWWWW #UFCVegas111pic.twitter.com/M4mj4yfVYm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 9, 2025

Before that, Duncan overwhelmed Eryk Anders with another spectacular knockout finish that earned him similar accolades. The Cage Warriors champion-turned-UFC fighter has now compiled eight knockout victories across his professional resume, establishing himself as one of the middleweight division's most explosive finishers.

Standing opposite Duncan will be the experienced Dolidze, a 37-year-old Georgian whose ranking sits precariously at number twelve following a troubling fourth-round submission loss to Anthony Hernandez in August. That defeat handed Dolidze his most comprehensive loss to date, ending a respectable three-fight winning streak that included a dominant decision victory over Marvin Vettori and a first-round TKO of Kevin Holland. However, consistency has plagued the former light heavyweight throughout his career, as evidenced by his 3-3 record across his last six fights.

This matchup presents a classic stylistic dichotomy—Duncan's explosive striking and knockout power against Dolidze's submission expertise and grappling pedigree. Dolidze's grappling background and willingness to drag fights to the ground could slow Duncan's pace, but the rising contender's striking accuracy and relentless finishing instinct may prove too potent if he maintains distance and enforces his game early.

For Duncan, a statement victory here could thrust him into title contention conversations; for Dolidze, anything less than a convincing performance will likely signal the decline of his championship aspirations. The O2 Arena crowd will undoubtedly favor the hometown hero, adding another layer of intrigue to this compelling middleweight showdown.