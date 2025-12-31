The Chicago Bulls not only suffered a 136-101 loss on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they also lost both Josh Giddey and Coby White in this matchup due to injury.

White left the game after just seven minutes with a left calf injury, and Giddey exited after 18 minutes as a result of a hamstring injury. Both Bulls guards are now set to miss some time, as the team revealed their injury timelines on Wednesday before the calendar flips to 2026.

After it was reported that Giddey would miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury, the Bulls announced on Wednesday afternoon that their young star had suffered a left hamstring strain and would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

As for White, he is dealing with right calf tightness and will be re-evaluated in one week. Chicago is also ruling Zach Collins out for their next few games with a right toe sprain, and he will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Injury concerns are spreading like wildfire for the Bulls right now. Losing both White and Giddey in the same game is a major concern for this team, given their offensive production this season.

The Bulls currently rank 21st in offensive rating and 12th in points per game this season. Their task of rising in the Eastern Conference standings entering 2026 just got a whole lot more difficult without White and Giddey, who account for roughly 32 percent of the team's total scoring output.

Both guards are averaging 19.2 points per game this season, and Giddey is tied with Nikola Vucevic for the most threes made (56) this season in Chicago.

Without Giddey and White on the court, head coach Billy Donovan will rely on Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu as the focal points in the backcourt. With the trade deadline weeks away, White's injury and Dosunmu's increased minutes could drastically change the Bulls' trade market.

Further updates on Giddey and White will be provided by the Bulls during the first week of the new year.