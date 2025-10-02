ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev versus Alex Pereira 2 continues the main card with a fight between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. in the light heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Prochazka-Rountree prediction and pick.

Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) bounced back from consecutive losses to Alex Pereira with an impressive knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. His most recent defeat came against Pereira at UFC 303, where he was finished by head kick and punches in the second round as he comes into his fight this weekend against Khalil Rountree Jr.

Khalil Rountree Jr. (15-6, 1 NC) enters off a five-round unanimous decision over former champion Jamahal Hill after a four-fight surge that includes finishes of Anthony Smith and Chris Daukaus. His most recent loss was a fourth-round TKO to Alex Pereira in a 2024 title shot as he comes into his fight this weekend against Jiri Prochazka.

Here are the UFC 320 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 320 odds: Jiri Prochazka-Khalil Rountree Jr. odds

Jiri Prochazka: -185

Khalil Rountree Jr.: +154

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Jiri Prochazka will win

Last Fight: (W) Jamahal Hill – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 30 (27 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jiri Prochazka’s dynamic and unpredictable striking makes him a nightmare matchup for any light heavyweight. His unorthodox movement combined with his ability to attack from all angles and both stances forces opponents into defensive shells and creates constant finishing opportunities.

Unlike many of Rountree’s recent foes, Prochazka thrives in chaos and has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to recover from adversity inside the Octagon. His comeback victories and cardio across later rounds make him particularly dangerous if Rountree can’t put him away early.

Prochazka’s championship experience, including his wild title win and defenses, provides him with the composure and fight IQ to adapt to Rountree’s powerful left hand and aggressive pressure. If the fight becomes a brawl, Prochazka’s pace and resilience typically overwhelm more methodical opponents.

Additionally, Prochazka’s killer instinct and proven finishing ability—evidenced by his high knockout rate—mean that one opening can quickly end the fight in his favor. If he drags Rountree into deep waters or capitalizes on a brief defensive lapse, expect Prochazka to secure another highlight-reel victory at UFC 320.

Article Continues Below

Why Khalil Rountree Jr. will win

Last Fight: (W) Jamahal Hill – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (9 KO/TKO)

Khalil Rountree Jr. brings fight-ending power and explosive athleticism that could overwhelm Jiri Prochazka from the opening bell. Rountree’s devastating left hand and aggressive forward pressure make him a constant threat to land a clean knockout, especially against opponents known for defensive lapses.

Rountree has evolved significantly in recent years, displaying improved technical striking and cardio during his current win streak. His ability to neutralize counter-punchers and impose his pace was evident in wins over Jamahal Hill and Anthony Smith, showcasing his potential to dictate terms even in high-stakes contests.

Prochazka’s unorthodox style, while unpredictable, can leave openings for Rountree to exploit with sharp counter combinations and punishing body attacks. If Rountree remains patient and targets Prochazka’s tendency to drop his hands, he can score significant moments early, possibly finishing with his trademark violence.

Rountree’s renewed dedication to strength and conditioning has elevated his durability, preparing him for a potential war across multiple rounds. Should he survive early chaos and tap into his recent composure, Rountree is fully capable of stopping Prochazka and staking his claim as a top contender at UFC 320.

Final Jiri Prochazka-Khalil Rountree Jr. prediction & pick

The matchup sets up as a volatile striking duel, but the betting markets and stylistic edges point narrowly toward Jiri Prochazka getting it done on Saturday. Prochazka's blend of unpredictability, volume, and finishing instincts makes him a slight favorite over Khalil Rountree Jr., whose knockout power is undeniable but often arrives in lower-volume bursts.

Prochazka's recent win over Jamahal Hill showed a more measured version of his chaos—clean counters, smarter exits, and disciplined pressure that still preserves his trademark danger. Against Rountree’s southpaw power, that lateral movement and feinting game can draw out the left hand and create counters up the middle or over the top. If Prochazka keeps exchanges in the open and avoids setting his feet along the fence, he can bank momentum while limiting Rountree’s set-piece combinations.

Rountree’s improvements in composure and leg-kick craft make him a live underdog, and his decision win over Hill underscores meaningful strides in pacing and shot selection. Still, his output and accuracy numbers historically trail Prochazka's, and giving away minutes against a high-variance finisher is a risky proposition in a three-rounder.

Expect Procházka to navigate early danger, ramp volume in rounds two and three, and find decisive moments in the pocket to get the mid- to late-round knockout at UFC 320.

Final Jiri Prochazka-Khalil Rountree Jr. Prediction & Pick: Jiri Prochazka (-185), Over 1.5 Rounds (-154)