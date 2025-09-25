ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Perth: Carlos Ulberg versus Dominick Reyes continues with the prelims with a fight between Jonathan Micallef and Oban Elliott in the welterweight division at UFC Perth on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Micallef-Elliott prediction and pick.

Jonathan Micallef (8-1) rides into UFC Perth after a composed unanimous decision over Kevin Jousset in his debut, showcasing clinch control and timely takedowns. Before that, he earned a first-round submission on Contender Series, punching his ticket to the roster with slick grappling and pressure, and he will look to keep things going when he takes on Oban Elliott this weekend at UFC Perth.

Oban Elliott (12-3) enters UFC Perth after a unanimous decision loss to Seokhyeon Ko, where he was controlled on the mat and struggled to mount offense. Previously, Elliott secured a knockout win over Bassil Hafez and outpointed Preston Parsons, showcasing volume striking and durability as he faces Jonathan Micallef.

Here are the UFC Perth Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Perth odds: Jonathan Micallef-Oban Elliott odds

Jonathan Micallef: +102

Oban Elliott: -122

Over 2.5 rounds: -245

Under 2.5 rounds: +185

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Jonathan Micallef will win

Last Fight: (W) Kevin Jousset – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jonathan Micallef’s diverse finishing ability and momentum provide a strong foundation for victory over Oban Elliott at UFC Perth. Micallef has demonstrated that he can win fights standing or on the mat, mixing powerful ground-and-pound with opportunistic submissions to pressure his opponents and force them into uncomfortable positions.

Elliott’s recent struggles with aggressive grapplers and pace pushers—as seen in his loss to Seokhyeon Ko—highlight a tactical opening for Micallef. By consistently threatening takedowns and working to break Elliott’s rhythm, Micallef can rack up control time and sap the Welshman’s striking output over three rounds.

On the feet, Micallef’s confidence is bolstered by a dominant TKO of Jaret Betancourt and the striking skills that previously set up his submission win over Terence Graves. If he forces Elliott into defensive sequences, he can capitalize with crisp combinations, especially during Elliott’s mid-fight lulls.

Should Micallef leverage his high output, physicality, and positional awareness, he’s well equipped to neutralize Elliott’s offensive spurts. Expect Micallef’s well-rounded skill set and tenacity to steer him to a decision victory or opportunistic late stoppage at UFC Perth.

Article Continues Below

Why Oban Elliott will win

Last Fight: (L) Seok Hyeon Ko – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Oban Elliott’s relentless pressure and striking variety could be the keys to toppling Jonathan Micallef this weekend at UFC Perth. Elliott has shown the ability to keep a high pace and force opponents on the back foot, landing volume with sharp boxing and targeting the body to slow grapplers like Micallef.

Micallef’s tendency to push forward and look for takedowns may leave him open for Elliott’s crisp counters and punishing knees in transition. If Elliott finds his range early and uses movement to force Micallef into extended striking exchanges, he can steadily rack up points and sap the New Zealander’s confidence as rounds progress.

Elliott also possesses the grit to survive rough spots and rally back, as demonstrated in his comeback TKO of Bassil Hafez. Maintaining composure and varying attacks between head and leg kicks could frustrate Micallef’s game plan and wear down his cardio if the bout goes deep.

If Elliott keeps the battle vertical and outpaces Micallef in the pocket, his experience in close fights and superior hands should be enough to claim a hard-fought decision. Expect Elliott’s volume and toughness to lead the way in this closely-matched Perth contest.

Final Jonathan Micallef-Oban Elliott prediction & pick

This welterweight contest at UFC Perth between Jonathan Micallef and Oban Elliott shapes up as a classic grappler-versus-striker clash, with both fighters hungry to rebound from recent setbacks. Micallef brings a dangerous submission arsenal and relentless ground control, while Elliott is known for his aggressive boxing, high output, and resilience in high-paced wars.

The early rounds should see Micallef shooting for takedowns and pushing a physical clinch along the fence, aiming to neutralize Elliott’s boxing and drain his gas tank. If successful, Micallef’s heavy top game and methodical grappling could sap Elliott’s volume and open up opportunities for ground-and-pound or a submission, especially as Elliott has struggled in the past with strong, persistent wrestlers.

However, Elliott’s experience against quality opposition and proven ability to dig deep in late rounds make him a live threat throughout. If he can withstand Micallef’s early pressure and keep the fight standing, Elliott’s sharp jab, body shots, and consistent footwork should gradually take over. He’ll look to punish Micallef’s entries with knees or uppercuts, then exploit any dip in Micallef’s pace in the championship minutes.

Expect a back-and-forth battle, but the pick is Elliott by close decision. His edge in striking, proven recovery from adversity, and recent training adjustments should allow him to survive Micallef’s ground threats, outpointing the New Zealander with cleaner combinations and late-round urgency in front of the Perth crowd.

Final Jonathan Micallef-Oban Elliott Prediction & Pick: Oban Elliott (-122), Over 2.5 Rounds (-245)