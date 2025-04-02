ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been playing great basketball, and they enter this game trying to vy for better playoff positioning, especially the Knicks because the Cavaliers are locked into the top spot of the Eastern Conference. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Knicks are 47-27 and have won four last five games. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make this team go and are key to its success, but it gets more complicated with Brunson out, even though he is working his way back. The Knicks are one of the best teams in the East, and this is an excellent opportunity for them to prove themselves against the Cavaliers and try to move up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavaliers have the second-best record in the NBA, at 60-15, and have won four of their last five games. Their starting lineup, led by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, is the best in the NBA. Still, their depth has also been a massive key, especially after adding De'Andre Hunter. They are a machine this year, and a win here would further cement their dominance at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Knicks-Cavaliers NBA odds courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Cavaliers Odds

New York Knicks: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch the Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has been a consistent top-10 unit in the NBA this season. They are ninth in scoring at 116.4 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage at 48.8%, and ninth in three-point shooting at 36.9% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Knicks average over double digits in scoring. Brunson is the engine of this offense, but with him out. Towns leads the team in scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game, and he has added a completely different dimension to the offense down low. Hart is the best passer, averaging 5.8 assists per game.

The Knicks should succeed on offense in this game because they have been consistent, even against a unit as good as the Cavaliers' on defense. Cleveland will give up points, and the Knicks are physical enough to match the Cavaliers on offense.

The Knicks' defense has been solid at best, but they have been inconsistent for most of the season. They are 10th in points allowed, at 112.1 points per game; 22nd in field goal percentage, at 47.3% from the field; and 27th in three-point percentage defense, at 37.4% from behind the arc.

Towns has been a beast for this frontcourt and is playing exceptionally well as a difference-maker. He leads the team in rebounds with 12.8 per game, while OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are tied for the team lead in blocks with 0.9 per game. The Knicks also have a solid perimeter defense, and six players average at least one steal. Anunoby is also tied for the lead in steals with Josh Hart, averaging 1.5 steals per game.

This defense has struggled with inconsistency as a unit, and facing this Cleveland offense is not suitable for an inconsistent defense. The Cavaliers have the talent to score on anyone in the NBA, and with Brunson out, this is a massive challenge for the Knicks' defense.

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been great on offense this season and are the top offense in the NBA. They score at 122.3 points per game first, second in field-goal percentage at 49.2%, and first in three-point percentage at 38.4%.

Seven different Cavaliers are averaging more than double digits in scoring, and Mitchell is easily the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 24 points per game. Garland is a key piece to this backcourt and what the Cavaliers can do on offense as the second-leading scorer at 20.6 points per game and as the assists leader. He leads the team with 6.7 assists per game.

The Cavaliers have the best starting lineup in the NBA, extending past the backcourt and into their frontcourt. They have the offense to score on anyone. They should find success against the Knicks because New York has struggled to be as consistent as they should be on that side of the court.

The Cavaliers' defense has been excellent but is not as elite as their offense. They are 12th in points allowed, 112.3 points per game, third in field-goal defense, 45.4%, and 14th in three-point defense, 36.1%.

Jarrett Allen and Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers' down low and have been crucial to their success on defense. They are the best frontcourt in the NBA. Allen leads the team in rebounding at 10 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.6 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been elite. Four players average at least one steal, and Mitchell is the steals leader, averaging 1.3 per game.

This defense should succeed at home against the Knicks. With Brunson out, the Cavaliers are healthier and can successfully defend against one of the better offenses in the NBA.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Knicks don't have the firepower to match up with the Cavaliers on the road, and it gets worse with Brunson missing. Cleveland wins and covers at home.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -10.5 (-110)