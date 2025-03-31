OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges led the New York Knicks' second-half comeback Sunday evening, proving why the team has stayed afloat without Jalen Brunson. They overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Portland Trailblazers 110-93.

Knicks forward Josh Hart praised OG Anunoby after the game stating, “Earlier in the season, he would kick it out. And then he realized he was a 6-8, 245-pound demon.”

Anunoby finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, marking his sixth straight game with at least 23 points. He attributed his success to “more opportunity” and “being more aggressive.”

OG Anunoby has thrived as a primary scorer with Jalen Brunson sidelined since March 6 due to a sprained right ankle. Brunson said Sunday that he feels better and hopes to return before the regular season ends. Over his last four games, Anunoby has averaged 30.5 points.

Hart nearly recorded a triple-double again, finishing with 14 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

Mikal Bridges has also elevated his production since Brunson’s injury, scoring 21 of his 28 points in the second half while shooting 12-for-22 from the field.

The New York Knicks faring well without Jalen Brunson

The Knicks' offense picked up the slack for Karl-Anthony Towns, who struggled with his shot, going 4-for-13 and finishing with 10 points. Anunoby and Bridges have carried the load in Brunson’s absence, as he missed his 12th straight game with a sprained ankle but said Sunday that he has resumed “basketball activities” and is nearing a return. The Knicks (47-27) locked in a playoff spot and are on track to claim the third seed, posting a 7-5 record without Brunson.

New York has made significant defensive strides, holding seven of its last 12 opponents to 107 points or fewer. They have forced turnovers more frequently, a shift that coincided with Mitchell Robinson’s return from ankle surgery. On Sunday, they racked up 10 steals—three each from Hart and Anunoby—and converted those takeaways into 15 points.

“OG and Mikal are playing at a very, very high level. And Josh did all the things he normally does,” New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau commented.

Sunday's game had its rough stretches. The Knicks struggled late in the first half against the young Blazers (32-43), who are likely headed back to the draft lottery. After building a 10-point lead with about five minutes left in the second quarter, they gave up a 20-3 run and went into halftime down by eight.

The Knicks fell behind by 14 with nine minutes left in the third quarter but responded with a 22-7 run that shifted momentum in their favor. With Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cam Payne still out due to injuries, they once again pieced together a makeshift backcourt.

New York held Portland to just 35 second-half points and matched its season-best mark of 20 games over .500.