It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t easy. But the Cleveland Cavaliers, shorthanded and tested, found a way. With Evan Mobley watching Cleveland from the sidelines and Tristan Thompson ejected, the Cavs had every excuse to stumble against a relentless San Antonio Spurs squad. Instead, they dug deep, leaned on their depth, and got a monster performance from Jarrett Allen to secure a hard-fought 124-116 home victory.

This was a game defined by swings. The Cavs built a comfortable 16-point lead early, only to see it evaporate in a chaotic third quarter littered with officiating stoppages and momentum-killing calls. Playing with nothing to lose, San Antonio fought its way to an 81-79 lead, forcing Cleveland to respond.

And they did, led by Allen, their gentlest giant.

Jarrett Allen took over in the fourth quarter for the Cavs

For much of the first half, Allen was quiet. The 6-foot-9 center played 14 minutes, attempted just two shots, and seemed disengaged. His energy was low, his involvement minimal. But when the Cavs needed him most, he answered emphatically.

With Mobley in street clothes and Thompson ejected after a flagrant 2 foul, Allen became the sole rim protector and interior presence. And in the fourth quarter, he transformed into an unstoppable force. He punished the Spurs’ small-ball lineup, scoring 19 of his 29 points in the final frame, going a perfect 6-of-6 from the field.

“[The] number one key to our victory tonight was Jarrett Allen,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I don’t know how he does it energy-wise.”

Allen’s dominance was punctuated by a ferocious putback dunk off an offensive rebound, giving the Cavs a five-point lead with under five minutes remaining. He also grabbed 15 rebounds, securing his 38th double-double of the season.

His impact wasn’t just felt on the scoreboard. Allen’s defensive presence altered shots and forced San Antonio into tough looks late in the game. He outmuscled the Spurs’ undersized frontcourt and refused to let Cleveland be bullied inside.

Cleveland's depth helped determine victory

Cleveland’s depth was tested, and it delivered. With the starters shouldering a heavy load, the Cavs’ reserves provided the necessary spark to keep the game from slipping away.

Sam Merrill played a pivotal role, finishing with 13 points, including three timely three-pointers that helped swing momentum back in Cleveland’s favor. De’Andre Hunter added 14, including seven in the first quarter, setting the tone early.

Javonte Green’s impact, though less obvious in the box score, was undeniable. He hit a clutch three-pointer late in the game and had a crucial tip-out for an offensive rebound, helping extend a key possession in the fourth quarter.

“He’s gotta be a pinch hitter. He's gotta come in and get an extra possession, get us a rebound,” Atkinson said after the game. “He’s a winner. He knows what we need, he knows his role, and his athleticism is unique.”

Isaac Okoro also made the most of his minutes, finishing with nine points and four rebounds. His defensive intensity was crucial, yet in the deep Cavs rotation, tough choices had to be made.

“Isaac probably deserved to finish, but he didn’t,” Atkinson admitted. “These are really hard decisions, but I’m constantly talking to the team. You have to be selfless and you have to support your teammate and have a positive spirit.”

Don't forget about Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell!

Mitchell was the catalyst when the Cavs needed him most. He started the game in a facilitator role, ensuring his teammates got quality looks. But when the Spurs surged ahead in the third quarter, he flipped the switch.

Mitchell finished with 25 points, a career-high 14 assists, and eight rebounds, proving why he’s the Cavs’ go-to leader in crunch time.

When San Antonio briefly took control, Mitchell orchestrated Cleveland’s response. He drove into the lane, found Merrill cutting for an easy layup, then kicked out to the sharpshooter for a three on the next possession.

“It changed the game. Because we started out poorly,” Atkinson said of Mitchell’s facilitating. “[Mitchell’s] stint was not good, his first stint, and in that second stint he came in, they packed the paint, I mean, extreme paint packing, and he just started spraying the ball around. Once he got it out of their tight shell, then we started making decisions behind that, and that kind of broke the game out. So his understanding, his reading of the game is elite. It changed the game.”

Then, with the crowd desperate for a spark, Mitchell provided one. Charging into the paint, he elevated for an emphatic dunk, igniting Rocket Arena and shifting momentum squarely in Cleveland’s favor heading into the fourth quarter.

Even with the win, Cleveland is focused on the bigger picture

The Cavs showed resilience down the stretch, closing the game on a strong defensive stand. In the final four minutes, Cleveland held the Spurs to just seven points, clamping down when it mattered most.

But despite the win, the team knows they can’t afford to wait until the fourth quarter to play their best basketball.

“You got to be playing your best basketball going in the playoffs,” Max Strus said. “You don’t just want to wake up when it’s time to wake up.

“We need to start figuring out what it is that we need to do to play our best basketball and be our best selves going into April and May. … I think everybody in here knows that and got that message, and we’re gonna try our best to figure that out for these last nine games.”

With just nine games left in the regular season, Cleveland continues its pursuit of playoff readiness. They’ve proven they can win ugly, battle adversity, and rely on their depth. But as Strus and others have emphasized, they want to be more than just a tough team—they want to be a dominant one.

For now, they’ll take the win, learn from the lapses, and prepare for the next challenge. If nothing else, Thursday proved one thing: No Mobley, no problem—when Allen, Mitchell, and the Cavs’ bench step up, they can still find ways to win.