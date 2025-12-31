Heading into their New Year's Eve matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the status of Orlando Magic guards Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane remains uncertain. Suggs has a left-hip contusion injury, and Bane is dealing with back spasms; they're both listed as questionable in the Magic's injury report. Both could miss Wednesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Suggs has missed seven consecutive games with his hip injury, as his questionable status is an encourgaing update ahead of Wednesday's game. Bane finished with 18 points in a heartbreaking 107-106 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. The Magic have won every other game they've played in, dating back to a 128-107 overtime win against the Utah Jazz on December 20.

They're 3-3 in their last six outings. The Magic have an 18-15 record on the regular season .

Desmond Bane nails behind-the-backboard shot vs. Raptors

Article Continues Below

Before popping up on Wednesday's injury report, Desmond Bane impressive backboard shot against the Raptors was one of the more impressive plays of the night. Bane finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the one-point loss. Anthony Black led with 27 points on 9-for-19 shooting, including a pair of threes, three assists, and three rebounds.

With 11.2 seconds to play, facing a one-point deficit, Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero missed the game-winning shot from behind the three-point arc, as the Raptors sealed the win. The Magic fell to an 18-15 record.

With Jalen Suggs and Bane's status still up in the air, the Magic will face the Pacers on the road on Wednesday.