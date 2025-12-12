ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA Cup Semifinals taking place on the Eastern Conference side. The No. 3 New York Knicks (17-7) will take on the No. 1 Orlando Magic (15-10) as both teams fight for the NBA Cup Final. Check our NBA Cup odds series for the Knicks-Magic prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic most recently took down the Miami Heat 117-108 to advance to the East's NBA Cup semis. This will be their fourth meeting against the New York Knicks already this season, but they're confident with a 2-1 record looking for revenge from their last loss.

The New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 117-101 to advance to this point of the NBA Cup. They've won four-straight games heading into this one, including a 106-100 win over this same Magic squad. They come in the technical home favorites from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

NBA Cup Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Magic NBA Cup Odds

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-115)

Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-105)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. Magic Key Injuries

*reports not yet submitted, updates to come*

New York: N/A

Orlando: N/A

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 16-8 ATS this season. The Orlando Magic are 12-13 ATS.

The Knicks are 16-5 as betting favorites. The Magic are 3-3 when billed as underdogs.

This will be a neutral-site game from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Knicks are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games.

The Magic are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Knicks' last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Orlando's last six games.

Keys to Knicks vs. Magic Matchup

The two teams will meet once more thanks to this NBA Cup semifinal with their most recent meeting just two games ago. The Knicks led that game for the entire second half as Jalen Brunson cruised to 30 points without Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup. Their previous two games against the Magic both ended in double-digit losses, but the Knicks have clearly gone on a hot streak since then in their last 10 games.

The Orlando Magic will continue to be without Franz Wagner for what could be the next two weeks with a high ankle sprain. They've only missed him for one game this season, which they won, but the Magic went 8-14 in games without Wagner in the 2024-25 season. Behind Paolo Banchero, he's their most reliable scorer and carried this team in times when Banchero was hurt. With Wagner not fully healthy over the last few games, the Magic have clearly been struggling to keep pace.

The Knicks are averaging 120.2 PPG over their last 10 games, but their work on the defensive end of the floor has been equally impressive, holding their last four opponents to an average of 104.25 PPG. If they're able to do the same again vs. the Magic, New York should be able to cruise to a victory without the added scoring of Franz Wagner to worry about.

Paolo Banchero will be the only real hope for the Knicks in this one and in nine career games against New York, he's averaging 20.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 3.2 APG. He'll obviously need to out-perform those numbers if they want to compete for this win, so expect Banchero to be especially aggressive in driving the basketball and seeking attempts at the line.

Knicks vs. Magic NBA Cup Prediction and Pick

While the Magic won their first two games against the Knicks this season, this NBA Cup Semifinal meeting seems much different considering the last Knicks' win over the Magic. The loss of Franz Wagner should prove to be costly for this Magic team and given the recent hot streak the Knicks have been on, things aren't looking great for their chances to advance much further.

Furthermore, the Knicks have been dominant defensively and they've been covering at a solid rate all year. For our final prediction, let's roll with the New York Knicks to win and the total under to hit.

Final Knicks-Magic NBA Cup Semifinals Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -4.5 (-115); UNDER 223.5 (-110)